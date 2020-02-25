Singer and songwriter Duffy reveals she was raped and held captive

On Tuesday, the award-winning Grammy singer, Duffy, ended a pause on Instagram with a post that revealed that he had survived a terrible act of abuse. On February 25, the singer and songwriter revealed that she was "raped, drugged and held captive,quot; for several days.

The 35-year-old Welsh artist says she finally survived the incident, but it took time to recover. She said that through the thousands of days in recent years, she just wanted to feel the "sunlight,quot; in her heart again, and that day has finally come.

According to the artist, she decided not to talk about the incident for years because she didn't want the world to see the "sadness,quot; in her eyes. The star went on to say that in the coming weeks, he will publish an interview in which he tells his story in detail.

Fans of the singer and songwriter know that she hasn't released any new music in about five years. However, a few years ago, at a time when she was hiding from the spotlight, a journalist discovered her and told Duffy to share her stories with the world.

See this post on Instagram You can only imagine the number of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel later. Well, I'm not completely sure why now is the right time, and what excites and frees me to speak. I can not explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where I disappeared and why. A journalist contacted me, found a way to communicate with me and I told him last summer. He was kind and felt so amazing finally talking. The truth is, and trust me, I'm fine and safe now, I was raped, drugged and held captive for a few days. Of course I survived. Recovery took time. There is no light way of saying it. But I can tell you that in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days that I promised to want to feel the sunlight in my heart again, the sun now shines. Do you wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I didn't want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I wondered, how can I sing from the heart if it's broken? And slowly broke. In the coming weeks I will publish a spoken interview. If you have any questions, I would like to answer it, in the oral interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and a sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. They have been friends I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle movement for me, for myself, and I don't want any intrusion into my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience. A post shared by @ duffy in February 25, 2020 at 10:12 a.m. PST

Interestingly, at the end of its publication, the 35-year-old singer asked people to respect her privacy. The singer's fans know that she came to fame for the first time with her 2007 album, Rockferry, which later became gold in the United States and also 7x Platinum in the United Kingdom.

The success of his 2008 song, "Mercy," helped catapult his fame. Later, he was nominated for three awards at the 2009 Grammys, and won the Best Pop Vocal Album award.

Coincidentally, Duff's history of abuse appears at a time when Harvey Weinstein was convicted on two counts of sexual abuse in a Manhattan Supreme Court.

The accusations against Harvey Weinstein were what caused the movement at the end of 2017. The conviction of the dishonored producer, for the defenders of the #MeToo movement, means a change in culture. Since Weinstein was convicted, many celebrities have rejoiced in the decision.



