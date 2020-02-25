Simulated Draft of the NFL 2020: the Dolphins go to Tua; The foals are recharged in QB; Eagles, Raiders, Bills go for game creators

%MINIFYHTMLa9148e3d4d58e931b8cc6dac6fb8c66211% %MINIFYHTMLa9148e3d4d58e931b8cc6dac6fb8c66212%

The biggest stage for the best prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft is here. Although this week's NFL Combined in Indianapolis will not shake everything, it is when the evaluation process peaks, with most players on display for all 32 teams at the same time.

%MINIFYHTMLa9148e3d4d58e931b8cc6dac6fb8c66213% %MINIFYHTMLa9148e3d4d58e931b8cc6dac6fb8c66214%

Much has changed since our last simulated draft, just after Super Bowl 54. There is more information across the board to better determine who is still worthy of first-round consideration and who deserves more.

%MINIFYHTMLa9148e3d4d58e931b8cc6dac6fb8c66215% %MINIFYHTMLa9148e3d4d58e931b8cc6dac6fb8c66216%

Without further ado, here is our latest edition of projections where perspectives will be chosen, with less than two months for the draft to begin on April 23.

MORE: Ranking of the 50 best free agents in the NFL by 2020

NFL 2020 simulated draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Forget about the size of your hand and the rampant rumors that Burrow tries to avoid the Bengals. Unless another team becomes aggressive and makes Cincinnati an offer it cannot refuse, it will be the next franchise quarterback under offensive-minded coach Zac Taylor. At 6-3, 221 pounds, Burrow combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. During his incredible winning career of the Heisman Trophy and the national championship with the Tigers, his leadership and athletic skills flourished at an unprecedented university level.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Young, EDGE, State of Ohio

With the defensive mentality of Ron Rivera hired as head coach, assuming that the Redskins also do not receive an offer of not being able to reject the change, they should seize the opportunity to obtain this fundamental talent for the defensive reconstruction of the team. Young (6-5, 265 pounds) is a disruptor who changed the game and had 16.5 catches in just 12 junior games. It can produce at an overall level even higher than that of Nick Bosa, who went to number 2 of the Buckeyes at 49ers and quickly dominated as SN Rookie of the Year.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

Some think that Lions might consider recruiting Tua Tagovailoa as the successor to the near future of Matthew Stafford, and even more feel they are in a position to change. If they maintain this selection and are not QB, Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, with an ultimatum to win now, should consider the best defensive player available to achieve the most immediate impact. Detroit may also consider the cornerback and the defensive line here, but it had an atrocious linebacker game last season. Simmons seemed to be in the entire field at all times in the university with great speed and range of 6-4, 230 pounds, and can also reach the quarterback. He posted 104 tackles, 7 catches, 16.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions in 15 games.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Giants probably won't spend too much to keep Leonard Williams at the head of the new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's scheme. This may be a transcendent choice for Dave Gettleman. Brown has stood out since the beginning of the draft process as the most impressive internal defensive perspective. At 6-5, 318 pounds, it is a fast disruptor that makes many plays in the field.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio

The Dolphins have joined Tagovailoa, but with other developing QB options, they may not be aggressive to go after it. In case Simmons and Brown are off the board at this point, Okudah would make a good match with Xavien Howard in the back of the defense. Okudah, an elite ball hawk of 6-1, 200 pounds, has the construction to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluent and fast enough with great recovery skills in coverage to become a kind of shutdown with his strengths in the press.

Tua Tagovailoa https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/25/83/tua-tagovailoa-091919-getty-ftrjpg_15wfnwm9brmu812mtl12dr7ovf.jpg?t=2081480671,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

With Tagovailoa (6-0, 217 pounds) on their way to recovering from the hip injury that shortened their last university season, QB teams in need have more confidence in their potential to be as successful in the NFL as they believe Burrow will be. The Chargers, moving in Philip Rivers, have Tyrod Taylor as a bridge if Tagovailoa needs more time. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile and deep ball pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm. Anthony Lynn would be the right kind of coach to develop it.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Panthers can also think of QB with this choice. Ultimately, with a defense that needs major reconstruction under Matt Rhule and Phil Snow, Carolina would be able to design a strong and powerful building block from Columbia. The 6-6 and 310-pound Kinlaw recorded 6 catches in 12 games for the Gamecocks. It was impressive in the Senior Bowl (on and off the field) to further increase its stock.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Cardinals re-signed the left tackle D.J. Humphries, but will still focus on improving pass protection for Kyler Murray and improving opening holes for (probable) Kenyan Drake. Wills (6-5, 320 pounds) is a strong and powerful career blocker that needs a little time to become an elite pass guard.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

The Jaguars could mark Yannick Ngakuoe, but Calais Campbell is entering his 34-year season, and after recruiting Josh Allen last year, they can maintain the young momentum of Todd Wash. Epenesa (6-6, 280 pounds) is a powerful, explosive and full-bodied player. You can push the blockers out of the way to reach the QB and also stand firm against the race. He confirmed his top 10 status with 2.5 catches and a forced loose ball against USC in the Holiday Bowl.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Browns have an incredible set of skill players at Baker Mayfield, but their pass protection was the reason they took to find their explosiveness in early 2019. That will change with new coach Kevin Stefanski, leaning toward the race and with offensive mentality Thomas combines large size (6-5, 320 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Stefanski will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the running game.

CeeDee Lamb (left), Caden Sterns (right) https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9c/a9/ceedee-lamb-caden-sterns-073119-getty-ftr_1b3at2kkndluf15nfxxjte52i9.jpg?t=1238759980,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



11. New York Jets (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Lamb may be the version of the DeAndre Hopkins Jets. Robby Anderson, a pending free agent, is more a deep threat and not a No. 1, anyway. Lamb can be that explosive field stretcher and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-2, 199 pounds, Lamb only needed 58 receptions to register 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

The Raiders have an obvious need for a top receiver no matter who their QB, Derek Carr or someone else is, in 2020. Antonio Brown's debacle is behind them, but they also have to worry about Tyrell Williams coming from a season and a Disappointing foot. surgery. Jeudy fits the profile as receiver No. 1; He is a mid-to-deep field stretcher classic and a smooth-running finisher in the red zone with 6-1, 198 pounds.

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert is the size (6-6, 236 pounds) and an underrated athleticism that is ideal for a team that needs to look to their future QB beyond Jacoby Brissett. Although Herbert is efficient and mentally hard, there are times when he can fall into a depression with his decision-making, forcing him to lose confidence. However, with good NFL training, you can live up to being a prototypical superstar, signals you showed in the Senior Bowl. Frank Reich would have a strong influence on Herbert.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

Whether your QB is still Jameis Winston or someone else, the Bucs need better pass protection and a better race block. Wirfs has athletics at 6-5, 322 pounds to hold the left side for a long time. He combines his abilities to block passes with power and physics in the running game. You can start on the right if necessary with Demar Dotson entering free agency.

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Becton (6-7, 369 pounds) has received more attention for his strong and powerful body, as he has shown that he can also be gentle in his movements. He is willing to work hard to become as good at pass protection as to overwhelming blockers in establishing the advantage against the race. The Broncos need to improve in the tackle after the disappointment that was Garret Bolles.

K’Lavon Chaisson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d1/1a/klavon-chaisson-022520-getty-ftrjpg_18bgexjpyn49i12i1aurmc5sd8.jpg?t=2091424832,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / OLB, LSU

Chaisson (6-4, 250 pounds) has a great name for an active elite defender who persecutes QB and RB alike. He had 6.5 catches and 60 tackles during the race for the LSU championship, and like several teammates, his draft stock soared throughout the season. He is an effective hybrid player who can work on Dan Quinn's 4-3 scheme.

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Cowboys need an update with free security to improve in covering backs and wings closed. At 6-1, 197 pounds, McKinney could do everything to make Dallas complement Xavier Woods, driving the ends closed in the hedge and cleaning against the runners.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah

With three selections in the first round, the Dolphins can wait for high-roof QB without having to arrive. Love (6-5, 224 pounds) did not waste his chance in the Senior Bowl. He has an excellent size and immense physical abilities, including a great arm, and his athleticism bodes well if his accuracy, decision making and footwork can become cleaner with a good NFL training.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

The Raiders need help in the back after being constantly burned last season despite some improvements in the passing race. Fulton (6-1, 192 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, so he felt safe enough to retire from the Senior Bowl. This is an indispensable position for the Raiders, and Fulton has the best playing position between the corners of the draft.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Jaguars also need to improve their high school, and can do so by developing a solid coverage solution with the selection they acquired at the Jalen Ramsey exchange. Diggs offers good size (6-2, 207 pounds), strength and speed in the field. He quickly raised the board during his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Eagles need more speed, speed and great playing capacity in the open receiver with the disappearance of Alshon Jeffery, the aging of DeSean Jackson (and pain) and the departure of Nelson Agholor. Ruggs (6-0, 190 pounds) conforms to the law as a field stretcher that can also use your route skills to win on shorter routes.

22. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

The Bills attacked the external threat John Brown and the slot machine Cole Beasley in the free agency last year to boost Josh Allen and the offensive in general. Higgins working on the perimeter would be a perfect complement. The Clemson product is a dangerous and versatile game creator that can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 215 pounds, he recorded 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also hastened to score 36 yards against LSU in the game for the title.

Tee Higgins https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5d/27/tee-higgins-081818-getty-ftrjpg_1efy204c37njt1173m1yrc86ip.jpg?t=1126840671,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



23. New England Patriots (12-4)

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Patriots can think of many positions with this election, but the defense must come first, given their potential exhaustion of supporters in free agency. Gross-Matos (6-5, 242 pounds) is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender who can thrive on Bill Belichick's scheme.

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Saints need a reliable No. 2 against Michael Thomas to give Drew Brees another reliable and technically sound goal. Shenault (6-2, 220 pounds) is a safe field stretcher that has a great touch of great play after capture. He managed 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Buffaloes last season, standing out in a team with difficulties.

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

With Xavier Rhodes fading and Bring Waynes heading for free agency, the Vikings should consider the cornerback at the beginning of the draft to keep the strengths of Mike Zimmer's seven defense intact. Henderson (6-1, 202 pounds) plays larger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. You just need to be a little more physical to trust the recipients who rely on the position of the body to open.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

De’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Dolphins finish their first round tour by adding a runner. Given its lack of function options, it is worth using a high selection in the position. Swift (5-9, 229 pounds) is able to traverse the hard yards inside and break free for great plays in the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs receiver and can excel in the screen game.

D & # 39; Andre Swift https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/51/a1/dandre-swift-113019-getty-ftr_1ffv9q225czpt1rcrlm0yr2tw8.jpg?t=-1109978986,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



27. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

The Seahawks will need some defensive line reinforcements with Jarran Reed, Ziggy Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney, all targeting free agency. Gallimore (6-2, 301 pounds) received more attention during the past season for the coup he showed on the Sooners inside line, flourishing in his final year with four catches. He backed it with a strong Senior Bowl week to return to the first round consideration.

28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Ravens need more speed in the second level to better manage the race and cover short to intermediate routes. Murray (6-2, 243 pounds) is an active and rancid game creator who can be as effective backing up as downhill against the race or hitting.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

The Titans took a risk with Jeffery Simmons for their defensive line last year, and their flexibility this year allows them to chase the best shot racer available. Blacklock (6-4, 309 pounds) would bring physicality and more youthful juice to Mike Vrabel's rotation with Jurrell Casey entering his 30-year season.

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

The Packers still need to prop up the middle of their defense with Blake Martínez targeting free agency. Queen (6-1, 227 pounds) is powerful when she works downhill against the race or moves across the field in coverage. It is relatively small, but it is the type of supporter that can have a great impact on any alignment.

31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

The Niners have seen that their defensive work in the draft was worth it, but with Jimmie Ward as a pending free agent, they will consider addressing security alongside Jaquiski Tartt. Delpit flies around the field, stops the race as an extra linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage. He plays as Derwin James of the Chargers with a huge hybrid size (6-3, 203 pounds) for the position.

32. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Bosses like Damien Williams, but they could use more youth and durability in RB. Taylor (5-11, 219 pounds) has great vision and exploded as a runner. Nor does he receive enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was most exhibited during his last university season. In three years for the Badgers, he recorded 6,581 yards of scrimmage and 55 TD totals.