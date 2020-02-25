Simone Missick in Up News Info's "All Rise,quot; and Netflix's "Altered Carbon,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

Simone Missick's rise to stardom was a slow burning, but things begin to happen for the Michigan native.

Missick is the protagonist of the new Up News Info legal drama "All Rise,quot; and will appear in Netflix's second season of "Altered Carbon,quot; with Anthony Mackie. While many know the actor for his work as a superhero Misty Knight, Missick is proud to play a judge on the television network.

"The best part for me has been the fans," Missick said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. “You can do shows where you believe and shows that are a bit different. It is not your typical legal show. Not everything is drama and not everything is comedy and we handle hot topics politically in today's weather. We had the most first-year shows of the fall. It was amazing and certainly a blessing. I just received this great message from a young woman who is in law school and studies to be a lawyer and watching the program has opened her mind to possibly become a judge. ”

COMPLETE INTERVIEW:

"All Rise,quot; airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST / PST and can also be transmitted on Up News Info All Access. In addition to playing Judge Lola Carmichael, Missick will also appear in the second season of the futuristic Netflix series "Altered Carbon."

"I watched the first season of Altered Carbon before filming the show and had to watch it twice," said Missick. “Just to make sure I have it because the first season is dense. We have a great cast and the story is compelling. I am really excited for people to see this show. I have waited long enough and have dreamed of this. I had a full circle moment. The All Rise billboard is in the same area where I used to wait for tables when I arrived in LA. I'll take it. It will take me the 10 or 15 years it took for my face to climb on a billboard. "