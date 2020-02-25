Silence Breakers share a powerful message after Harvey Weinstein's verdict

One day after Harvey weinstein Verdict, a group of "Silence Breakers,quot; reacted to the news at a press conference in Los Angeles.

Weinstein was found guilty in New York on Monday for a charge of rape in the third degree and a charge of criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found innocent on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in the first degree.

The producer in disgrace, who continuously denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, faces a sentence of five to 25 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual acts. He will be sentenced on March 11.

Sarah Ann Masse, Rosanna Arquette, Melissa Sagemiller Nesic, Louisette Geiss, Louise godbold, Lauren Sivan, Lauren O & # 39; Connor, Larissa Gomes, Katherine Kendall, Jessica Barth Y Caitlin Dulany They met in front of the steps of the Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday to respond to the verdict. All women have accused Weinstein of misconduct.

Arquette called it "a truly historic moment for rape survivors and sexual assault," as well as "a historic leap for the #MeToo movement."

"Now we know that if we dare to speak, there is much more chance that we will be heard and that our abusers will be punished," he said at one time.

He also said that this was a "historical change,quot; that he never thought he would see in his life.

"I know that talking about rape and sexual assault is difficult, if not impossible, for poor women, women of color, disabled women and trans women, like my sister Alexis"he added later." I want to tell those women: change is coming. We are your sisters Justice has prevailed today in this case and I hope we see more. "