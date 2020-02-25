Silence Breakers share a powerful message after Harvey Weinstein's verdict

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images
One day after Harvey weinstein Verdict, a group of "Silence Breakers,quot; reacted to the news at a press conference in Los Angeles.
Weinstein was found guilty in New York on Monday for a charge of rape in the third degree and a charge of criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found innocent on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in the first degree.
The producer in disgrace, who continuously denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, faces a sentence of five to 25 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual acts. He will be sentenced on March 11.
Sarah Ann Masse, Rosanna Arquette, Melissa Sagemiller Nesic, Louisette Geiss, Louise godbold, Lauren Sivan, Lauren O & # 39; Connor, Larissa Gomes, Katherine Kendall, Jessica Barth Y Caitlin Dulany They met in front of the steps of the Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday to respond to the verdict. All women have accused Weinstein of misconduct.
Arquette called it "a truly historic moment for rape survivors and sexual assault," as well as "a historic leap for the #MeToo movement."
"Now we know that if we dare to speak, there is much more chance that we will be heard and that our abusers will be punished," he said at one time.
He also said that this was a "historical change,quot; that he never thought he would see in his life.
"I know that talking about rape and sexual assault is difficult, if not impossible, for poor women, women of color, disabled women and trans women, like my sister Alexis"he added later." I want to tell those women: change is coming. We are your sisters Justice has prevailed today in this case and I hope we see more. "
During a separate interview with E! News, Arquette said he "burst into tears,quot; and "sobbed,quot; when he heard the news of the verdict.
"It's a long time, even talking about it was so intense, because we've really been dealing with this for two and a half years, all of us," said E! News. "It has been extraordinarily painful on many levels."
She also shared her thoughts on Annabella SciorraHis testimony, calling him "very brave," as well as "powerful and important."
When asked about his message for those who might be afraid to speak, Arquette said: "We can no longer live in fear."
"We have to be brave." "That is what it is about. And we move on. And it is painful, and it is difficult … but you will have a group, you will have a support. Now there is a brotherhood all over the world, and there will be a support for you and there are places where go to get that support. "
He also said he feels that real change is taking place as a result of the people who speak.
"After two and a half years we are seeing it. It is slow but sure," he said. "Two steps forward, 10 steps back."
However, she said the laws still need to change.
"The laws need to be changed now and how we deal with rape victims and how rape evidence does not need to be filed for years," he said. "We have to take this really seriously and end this. It's such a long conversation."
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
During the press conference, Masse also called the verdict a "triumph for survivors everywhere, for all of us, those who break the silence and for all of their survivors."
"The gratitude I feel for the women who took the position in New York cannot be overstated," he added later. "His bravery shines like a beacon. But we know that laws must change to fully protect survivors in the future. Therefore, this verdict should serve as an example for all survivors to be heard and believed and for all predators receive justice. " "
In addition, Sagemiller Nesic said that "the verdict was a strong and unwavering statement, a shout of responsibility, plain and simple."
"We need to witness responsibility at the highest levels to ensure that no one is above the law," he said.
Geiss also said: "Now is the time to create and change the laws that rise to our enlightened society that it seems we are becoming."
"Once again, it is documented that only one to three percent of these rape cases are convicted." So, Harvey, congratulations on being once again in the highest percentage and we'll take you to Los Angeles. "
Godbold also said the verdict "helped restore my belief that there are many decent people out there."
"Decent people, like those who sat on the jury. Decent people, who read the coverage about Harvey and said: & # 39; I never treated such a human being & # 39;". That is what we collectively, as a society, proclaimed yesterday: a sense of decency, "he said." We drew a line in the sand and said that exploitation and intimidation are not right. It is not what we want our children to believe is normal and acceptable behavior. We defend each individual's right to autonomy over their own body, the right not to be intimidated and abused in the workplace. It was never about Harvey. It was about what we as a society will tolerate. And, for my part, I'm glad the message is clear: harm other people and there will be consequences. power and money will not protect you. "
In addition, Sivan said the verdict was "a celebration for us, for women (and) for all journalists who risked their jobs to tell our stories."
"But, above all, it is a victory for all of us because no one should get away with it in the last 30 years without accountability and now it seems that the situation has changed."
O & # 39; Connor added that "the balance of justice restored the balance of power,quot; yesterday and that "they bowed in favor of survivors of assault and inequality in the workplace."
"This verdict will change the history of future generations in the coming years," he added later. "To all who presented themselves, to all who testified yesterday and before, I thank you for your solidarity. May we persist and may our voices continue to be heard."
Gomes said Weinstein's conviction gave him "a sense of peace."
"I am no longer ashamed because the shame belongs to him," he added later. "I am no longer silent because I am doing what I can to make sure I cannot silence another woman. I will not fear the violent reaction that surrounds this because I have made it a purpose. I am not accepting,quot; The system he created from of the abuse of power and intimidation because I, along with all these women here, am too busy tearing it down. "
He also said he hoped that "this verdict and these trials serve as the last wake-up call for our justice system and our culture to reflect the safest world in which we all deserve to live."
Kendall encouraged women to move on.
"It is so important that women go ahead and break the silence so that predators like Harvey can be locked up," he said in a moment.
Barth said she couldn't be more proud to meet her Silence Breakers teammates.
"I hope that victims everywhere can see this verdict, this guilty verdict, and have the hope and courage to come forward and know that they will be believed and that their predator will be brought to justice," he said at one point. . "I really, really believe that this is a new era in the world of sexual violence. If someone is powerful, with the resources, with the unlimited resources that Harvey Weinstein has, then anyone can. Then, I really encourage the victims to come and put the shame and guilt on its author and take it off themselves. "
Dulany also thanked fellow Silence Breakers for their support. In addition, he thanked the women who testified at the trial, the state of New York, jurors and prosecutors.
"This is deep," he said. "This is a precedent."
The full press conference, including questions and answers, can be seen here.
– Reporting to Amanda Williams