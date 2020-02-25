Sidharth Malhotra will play a double role in Thadam's remake

It seems that Sidharth Malhotra is ready to impress the audience in 2020 with his film choices. The actor's latest release, Marjaavaan, could have performed well at the box office, but his next release, Shershaah, is already creating a stir. In addition to Shershaah, the actor will be seen in the new version of the Tamil Thadam movie. The new version will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani and directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar.

According to the latest reports, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing a double role in the film. He will play the role of a kind businessman, as well as a noisy boy, who will be a petty thief. The film will be released in May 2020. The sources also told a leading newspaper: “After several rounds of discussions and recognition, they concentrated on Delhi. The team will shoot at real locations in the capital city. Chase sequences will be preserved on busy streets. "

In addition to the remake of Thadam and Shershaah, there are strong rumors that Sidharth could do the following of Inder Kumar, where he will be seen with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Well, Sidharth is surely on a roll, isn't he?