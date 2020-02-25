Shrewsbury 2 – 3 Tranmere

Corey Blackett-Taylor's stop-time goal assured Tranmere a first Sky Bet League One victory since December 21, as he was left late to win 3-2 at Shrewsbury.

Mark Ellis and Alex Woodyard gave Tranmere a 2-0 half-time lead before Aaron Pierre and Callum Lang achieved Shrewsbury's level.

But Blackett-Taylor had the last word, since Tranmere, third player, moved to five points of the Wimbledon AFC.

Shrewsbury striker Daniel Udoh made an early effort in the side net before Tranmere took a ninth minute lead when defender Ellis turned into the center of Blackett-Taylor from the left.

Tranmere doubled his lead five minutes later when Woodyard continued to convert the rebound after local goalkeeper Max O & # 39; Leary initially saved a shot from Kieron Morris.

Shrewsbury reduced the arrears in the 56th minute when Pierre headed to a corner of Sean Goss.

The hosts were level five minutes later when Lang intervened from the left and fired a shot at the top corner of the net.

Both teams created opportunities while chasing a winner before Blackett-Taylor ran into a long clearance by goalkeeper Scott Davies to score the last Tranmere winner.