Sherri Shepherd reacts to the video & # 39; embarrassing & # 39; of his taking off his wig on the plane

Sherri's friend, Kym Whitley, jokes with the former hostess of & # 39; The View & # 39; for taking off the wig as soon as it is on board the flight, as it captures the rare moment in a video.

Sherri Shepherd Y Kym Whitley had a kind of friendly jokes about the wig of the first. First "Sight"The co-hostess was surprised taking off her wig in an airplane and her friend, who was on board the same flight, documented the rare moment with the camera on her phone.

In the video, Sherri took off her wig silently while Kym, who was sitting a few rows in front of her, began to laugh. The "Young and hungry"alum jokingly warned her friend not to, but Sherri didn't seem to care and took off her long, fake hair before trying to keep it in the upper compartment of the plane.

By sharing the video on his Instagram page, Kym captioned it: "REMOVING YOUR WIG on the flight … shameful jeeez We're on our way to Philadelphia for a girls night comedy tour." Sherri teased the "Deliver us from Eve"Star in the comments section," You recorded this. "

She added: "No one was paying attention until you started screaming. KEEP OUT OF MY HAIR (and the bathroom was stinky and I didn't want my wig to smell weird)."

Sherri then posted the same video on his own account and offered his explanation. "It was burning and I usually removed the #wig in the # bathroom, but it was smelly, so I was trying to be indifferent. Why Mrs. Nosy @kymwhitley caught me!" She wrote in the caption.

Some people could relate to Sherri, with a single writing: "I am … I do it all the time." Another shared: "Lmao happened to me once I had one of those drawstring ponytails. Sucka started giving me a headache and someone was in the bathroom taking me FOREVER. I was trying to be gentle, but this woman kept looking at me. It was as BUMP IT and took it from his face was priceless, he was the partner of the 90 ".

Another jokingly commented: "He took it off as if we were taking off our bras with the shirts still on."