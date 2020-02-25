Sheriff: Man, 44, injured in the accident of Pierce Co. – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man was injured after a car accident in Pierce County early Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, the agents responded just before 3:00 a.m. after receiving a report of an accident on Highway 29, north of 1090 Street in the city of Clifton.

Authorities say the driver, a 44-year-old man from Hager City, Wisconsin, was traveling west on Highway 29 when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a railing and entered the ditch.

The driver was transported to the River Falls Area Hospital with indeterminate injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, a 44-year-old woman from Hager City, Wisconsin, was in the passenger seat and was not injured.

The accident is under investigation.