Shawn Johnson struggles to take & # 39; a backseat & # 39; in a relationship after welcoming your daughter

The former Olympic gymnast talks about how difficult it is to make & # 39; so many adjustments & # 39; in her relationship with her husband Andrew East after the birth of her baby, and admits that she is sometimes & # 39; jealous & # 39; of his daughter Drew.

Shawn johnson it is difficult for her to be a married couple with her husband after the birth of their first child together. Four months after welcoming her daughter Drew Hazel, the former Olympic gymnast talked about how difficult it is for her to take "a background" in her marriage to Andrew East.

When talking about her difficulties in a joint interview, the 28-year-old told HollywoodLife: "You have to learn to leave someone else with your partner behind." She continued explaining: "It's strange, because you love that third person more than anything in the world, but that's how: & # 39; I'm jealous, but I also love it, but I also love my husband & # 39;". It's just that it's hard. "

Andrew agreed with Shawn when he said frankly: "The biggest surprise, I think, has been how difficult it has been for us as a married couple, just because there are so many adjustments that you have to figure out how to deal." The former Washington Redskins long snapper added: "I feel that maybe we are out of danger with him in three months."

In an attempt to maintain a healthy romantic relationship, the couple claimed to have an appointment every Thursday night. "My mom and dad came, saw Drew for at least five hours and went out to dinner, or we are going to watch a movie," Shawn shared. "But we have done it every week. So at least every week since we had it, we know we have a night together where only mom and dad are!"

She continued: "There are definitely some of those date nights where we are sitting quietly enjoying peace and quiet! But yes, it has been really important for us to continue building our relationship after welcoming Drew."

Days before, Shawn turned to his Instagram account to share with his followers about one of his outings. "Mom and dad # tonight," she said next to a picture of her and Andrew. Even so, he hastened to remind people that he had not forgotten his role as a mother. "Don't worry, we'll still be back at home and in bed at 8:30," he said.