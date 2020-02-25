Shaq recalls Kobe Bryant's unique spin on being a team player in an emotional commemorative speech

There is no manual that gives instructions on the grieving process of a loved one, and it looks different for everyone. Then, while some of Kobe Bryant's friends and family cried for the loss of his life, others remembered the good times, including Shaq.

During the memorial service that celebrated the life of Kobe and his daughter Gianna Bryant, many of his closest friends took the podium, talking about his best memories.

Shaq, being one of Kobe's former teammates, made the crowd cry with laughter after sharing the anecdote in which Kobe earned his respect.

Shaq recalls a game in which Kobe seemed to have held on to the ball for too long, and some of the team's boys complained about it. Shaq says he decided to talk to Kobe, and hit him with the oldest team player of all time.

"I said," Kobe, there is no "me,quot; in the "team," he says. "And Kobe said," I know, but there is an "m-e,quot; in that muthaf *** a. "

And while the crowd laughed, Shaq says he came back and told the other teammates to get the rebound because Kobe wouldn't pass the ball.

It was certainly an emotional journey to hear the stories of people who love Kobe so much, and it is clear that they will never let their legacy die!