Scott Boras will honor Kobe Bryant's desire to create internships for John Altobelli's surviving daughter – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Baseball agent Scott Boras will honor Kobe Bryant's desire to create a baseball internship for the surviving daughter of John Altobelli, who was killed along with the basketball legend, Boras told the Los Angeles Times.

During a public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center, general manager of the Lakers and close friend of Kobe, Rob Pelinka shared a story about the last interaction the two had.

Pelinka described being in the church on the morning of January 26 when he received a text message from Bryant.

The former Laker asked if Pelinka could put him in touch with "a certain baseball agent based in Southern California," to establish an internship for Alexis, Altobelli's 16-year-old daughter.

Moments later, a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter carrying Kobe, Gianna, John Altobelli, his wife Keri, 41, and their youngest daughter, Alyssa, 14, and four others crashed in Calabasas amid conditions fog.

The helicopter was heading to Camarillo, with passengers on board heading to the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Bryant was going to train Gianna and Alyssa in a tournament game.

"Kobe's last human act was heroic," Pelinka said on Monday's service. "He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape the future of a girl."

According to The Times, Pelinka contacted Boras days after the accident and realized that before the tragic accident, Boras had invited John Altobelli and Alexis to tour the office of Boras Corp. and had established a plan to discover how Alexis could win Experience working there. .

It is said that Boras is working on creating a position for Alexis that will rotate through the various departments of the company, The Times reported.