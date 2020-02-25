Saudi citizens sentenced for & # 39; offer intelligence to Iran & # 39; | CCG News

A Saudi criminal court sentenced one citizen and seven others to prison for treason and espionage for Iran, state television reported.

The Saudi citizen sentenced to death was accused of "betraying his country and offering intelligence to Iran," Al-Ekhbariya television said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Another seven were sentenced to a total prison sentence of 58 years for "associating and cooperating with people working in the Iranian embassy," he added.

The announcer did not identify the people or explain with which Iranian embassy they were accused of cooperating.

Saudi-owned publication Al-Arabiya said the death sentence was handed down to a person who "proved to have leaked confidential information to Iranian intelligence."

"The confidential information that leaked affects the national security of Saudi Arabia and includes intelligence information about two foreign embassies, such as their entrances, exits and security presence," Al-Arabiya reported.

Last year, Saudi Arabia executed 37 citizens in connection with "terrorism," accused of "adopting extremist terrorist ideologies."

The United Nations denounced that decision and described it as "shocking,quot; and "abhorrent."

Sunni Saudi Arabia broke off diplomatic relations with Shi'a-dominated Iran after protesters' attacks in 2016 in their missions in Iran after the executed kingdom worshiped Shiite Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

Tensions have increased in recent months after a series of attacks against oil tankers at the Gulf and Saudi Arabia oil facilities.

Washington and Riyadh have accused Iran of being behind those attacks, a charge denied by Tehran.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have taken opposite sides in several conflicts in the Middle East, including the wars in Yemen and Syria.

Riyadh has also backed Trump's "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against Iran, in which the US leader imposed punitive sanctions against Tehran after Washington abandoned a historic agreement that halted Tehran's nuclear program.