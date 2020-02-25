San Francisco violent driver runs over homeless, crashes into a police car – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Two suspects allegedly mocked and intentionally slapped two homeless people with their vehicle in the Haight Ashbury district of San Francisco on Monday night before aiming at a police car and hitting it several blocks away away, authorities said.

San Francisco police lieutenant Dave Maron said the incident began around 9:24 p.m. with a call informing that a white SUV was driving recklessly in the Haight-Ashbury district.

"The car occupants were shouting and making threatening statements to several people on the street, mainly homeless people," he said. “The car went to the sidewalk and hit two pedestrians in the street. Both were homeless. They received wounds that do not threaten life. "

Both were taken to the San Francisco general for treatment. His condition was not known early Tuesday.

Maron said the SUV, with two occupants inside, tried to flee the area.

"The car hit at least one building in the same area at Haight and Page," he said. "The car then fled the area and about 10 minutes later we received a call in the shooting area of ​​Twin Peaks."

According to witnesses, the suspect vehicle also hit several parked vehicles while running down the street.

Officers responded to the location of the shots and while driving through Crown Terrace "saw a car coming towards them at high speed."

"The officers tried to get out of the way," Maron said. “But the car accelerated and hit the front of its patrol. Both occupants quickly got out of their car, the officers were able to stop both occupants. ”

The driver suffered minor injuries caused by the deployment of the airbag. The San Francisco policemen were not injured. Maron did not say if a weapon was found.

The two occupants of the suspect vehicle, a man and a woman, were arrested. Their identities have not been revealed.

The incident is still under investigation.