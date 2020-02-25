San Francisco police investigate a racially charged attack against a can collector captured in a video – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLf0ba33e2ec5d4049acc6e065c8ae62f211% %MINIFYHTMLf0ba33e2ec5d4049acc6e065c8ae62f212%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco police are investigating an apparent racially fueled attack over the weekend against a man who was collecting cans at Hunters Point that was captured on video, according to authorities.

The video of the incident was posted on social media on Sunday night. The video shows an older Asian man being teased, and at some points, persecuted and threatened, by at least two African-American men after they appear to have taken their shopping cart loaded with trash bags full of aluminum cans.

%MINIFYHTMLf0ba33e2ec5d4049acc6e065c8ae62f213% %MINIFYHTMLf0ba33e2ec5d4049acc6e065c8ae62f214%

It was later confirmed that the area was on Osceola Lane.

%MINIFYHTMLf0ba33e2ec5d4049acc6e065c8ae62f215% %MINIFYHTMLf0ba33e2ec5d4049acc6e065c8ae62f216%

The confrontation, which occurred in front of a crowd of spectators outside a housing project in Hunters Point, became uglier when one of the men loudly proclaimed "I hate Asians!" and mocks the victim for the loss of their cans.

The clip created by user @nicholaaasli has accumulated more than 360,000 visits on Twitter since it was published at 10:48 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Warning: the video contains a hard language.

Please share this with your friends and family. This is so low, that the older man was just trying to make a living with his family. He did not deserve this. This is ignorant, inhuman and disgusting. I am praying for this man and his family. If you have any information, contact us. pic.twitter.com/545xHFwPm4 – nikc (@nicholaaasli) February 24, 2020

Several people who commented on the clip labeled the San Francisco Police Department's Twitter account and asked the authorities to investigate.

The department account finally responded that the police had initiated an investigation and attempted to identify the victim and witnesses. The police asked anyone with additional information to get in touch.

“The video looks like there was some kind of altercation or robbery or assault. We have to discover all that in the investigation, ”said SFPD captain Troy Dangerfield.

Cpt Dangerfield says a police report on the incident does not appear to have been submitted, so they are still trying to identify the victim, the suspect and any witness.

The San Francisco Supervisor's office, Shamann Walton, who represents District 10 where the incident occurred, issued a statement condemning the assault and theft.

"We absolutely do not tolerate any kind of violence and senseless racism towards any of the members of our community, especially towards our most vulnerable," the statement said. "It is heartbreaking to see that this type of violence occurs in our community, and no one should have to endure this."

"Seeing something like that is very discouraging … I didn't see anyone in that video try to stop what was happening from what was happening. That's why we have to educate our community about how to treat each other well and how to make sure we work together to stop bullying, to stop any kind of madness like this, "Shamann told KPIX 5.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed also denounced the actions of those in the video on social networks, calling them "unacceptable."

“The actions represented in this video are shameful and do not reflect the San Francisco that we can and should be. Violence, bullying and bullying are unacceptable and have no place in our city. We need to work to unite our communities, not sow hatred and division, ”Breed said on Twitter.

"This is heartbreaking," said Marlene Tran, spokesman for the Asian Valley Visit Alliance, which has been working with the police to find ways to keep people safe while building intercultural bridges within the community.

"It's hard to understand in a city like San Francisco how this could happen," he said.

Supervisor Walton said he is planning an event to bring people from different cultures together.

"The more time we spend with each other, the less likely we are to harm ourselves," Walton said. “We are already talking with leaders of the Chinese community and leaders from all over the city about doing something this week on the site. We plan to have conversations about how to educate people, how to avoid problems like this, but really build a community in all areas so that things like these never happen again. "

Twitter users in the video thread also posted links to the GoFundMe pages that had been created to help the man, but it was not clear how the funds raised would be delivered if the man's identity remains a mystery.