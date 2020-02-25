San Francisco declares local emergency to prepare for "increasing probability,quot; of coronavirus cases – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a local emergency on Tuesday to prepare the response to what health officials believe is the likely appearance of the coronavirus in the city.

The emergency declaration allows the city to mobilize resources, accelerate emergency planning, coordinate agencies and prepare for reimbursement by state and federal governments, according to the mayor's office. It also helps to create additional awareness about how to prepare for the coronavirus before it appears in the city.

Breed stressed that there were no known cases of coronaviruses in San Francisco.

"Although there are still zero confirmed cases in San Francisco residents, the global landscape is changing rapidly and we need to increase preparedness," Breed said. "We see that the virus spreads in new parts of the world every day, and we are taking the necessary measures to protect the San Francisco from harm."

The mayor joined an afternoon press conference at City Hall for Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health, and the Executive Director of the Mary Ellen Carroll Emergency Management Department.

"Our action is proactive and is based on the evolution of the disease worldwide," Colfax said. “Although we have no confirmed cases of coronavirus among the residents of San Francisco. we cannot afford not to be prepared as circumstances change. "

Colfax said the city has treated three confirmed cases of coronavirus from other counties in San Francisco hospitals and has monitored hundreds of people who have recently returned from their trips to China and are helping them to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms.

He also acknowledged that, due to the high volume of travel between mainland China and San Francisco and the documented spread of the virus in other countries, "there is a growing probability that we will see cases in San Francisco."

The city has also been working with the Chinese community and is creating a segment of the operations center to coordinate the reach of community members, businesses, religious organizations and others.

"As we raise the response in our emergency center, we will establish and establish a community branch today that will consist of community, religious, business and educational partners," said Carroll. "As a result, the community and the government will work together and coordinate our response to this emerging threat."

Santa Clara and San Diego counties have issued similar emergency declarations to strengthen their preparation, according to the mayor's office.

The San Francisco declaration takes effect immediately and will remain in effect for seven days. The Board of Supervisors will vote on the statement on Tuesday, March 3.rd.

There have been more than 80,000 cases and 2,700 deaths from the coronavirus worldwide since its appearance in Wuhan, China, last December, with the majority of cases and deaths in China.

The virus has spread to about 30 countries, with at least 53 confirmed in the US. UU. And 10 in California.

The San Francisco Department of Health offers the following tips to reduce the risk of getting a coronavirus, similar to the prevention of seasonal colds or the flu:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

Cover yourself when you cough or sneeze;

Stay home if you are sick;

Get a flu shot to protect against the flu or symptoms similar to COVID-19; Y

If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections, check your health and follow the instructions of public health officials.

You can also prepare for the possible interruption caused by an outbreak:

Make sure you have a supply of all essential medicines for your family;

Make a child care plan if you or a caregiver are sick;

Make arrangements on how your family will handle the closing of the school; Y

Make a plan about how you can take care of a sick family member without getting sick.

You can find more information by visiting www.sfdph.org or www.sf72.org and the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.