Samsung says it leaked data on a handful of UK customers

Samsung said Tuesday that a "technical error,quot; caused its website to show personal information from other customers.

The technology company said the error only affected its UK website at http://samsung.com/UK and affected less than 150 customers.

People who logged in were able to see the name, phone number, address, email address and previous orders of another person. Samsung said it did not filter card details.

The South Korean company is the world's largest cell phone manufacturer and a major producer of electronic products, including chips and televisions.