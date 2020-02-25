Safaree celebrates one of his songs with 2 million visits

Safaree is a happy father these days. Man could not ask for anything else in this world because he really seems to have everything.

He has a beautiful loving wife who recently gave birth to his baby and his music is also becoming increasingly successful.

His song called "No Regular Girl,quot; has just reached two million visits, and he made sure to mark this important event on his social media account.

On the other hand, just the other day, Safaree marked another important achievement! This is a little more fun.

He shared a new video on his social media account and told his fans that this is the first time he went to buy diapers.

For him, it was a search, so when he managed to find what he was looking for, he celebrated this massive achievement with a dance in the middle of the street.

Anyway, here is the song that made Safaree happy today after reaching the important milestone of 2 million views.

‘No normal girl has just reached 2 million visits! Thanks for the love to all! Keep transmitting !!! There is no normal girl @thegreatjahmiel on all platforms now‼ ️ for all non-regular girls 🎉‼ ️🎉‼ ️🎉 ’Safaree captioned her post.

A fan said that ‘This should already be on the radio. I play it every day, "and another follower posted this:" @safaree this is one of my favorite songs from you, especially from your wife and you. "

Someone else congratulated him and said: Felic Congratulations! I loved that song and that video! "And another follower said:" @safaree I think Erica looks so pretty in this video ❤️ "

Erica must also be really proud of her man: she always makes sure to support him no matter what.

Ad

These two are definitely living their best lives together, especially since they welcomed their baby to the world.



Post views:

4 4