Sabrina Ionescu is the first NCAA player to reach 2K points, 1K rebounds, 1K assists – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML6cd96464922f00b8268f579f7ba666b411% %MINIFYHTML6cd96464922f00b8268f579f7ba666b412%

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – The strength of Sabrina Ionescu inspired her Oregon coaches and teammates all day, by the way she spoke bravely at the Kobe Bryant memorial service in Los Angeles earlier that day, then flew back to the Bay Area and took the court shortly after throwing up in the locker room, all before leading the Ducks with another brilliant performance at both ends.

And do something never before done in college basketball, by a man or a woman.

%MINIFYHTML6cd96464922f00b8268f579f7ba666b413% %MINIFYHTML6cd96464922f00b8268f579f7ba666b414%

Ionescu became the first player in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds and also achieved her record in the 26th triple-double of her career, leading No. 3 Oregon in fourth place. Stanford 74-66 on Monday night.

%MINIFYHTML6cd96464922f00b8268f579f7ba666b415% %MINIFYHTML6cd96464922f00b8268f579f7ba666b416%

Ionescu was not made available to the media for the second consecutive game, speaking with ESPN on Monday.

“That was for him. Doing it on 24-24-20 was huge, ”he told the network. “We talked about that in the preseason. I can't put it into words. He is looking down and proud of me and happy for this moment with my team. "

Ionescu reached the milestone in a defensive rebound with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter and finished with 21 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in his first triple-double against a top 10 opponent and eighth overall this season to help Oregon (26 -2, 15-1 Pac-12) achieve at least part of their third consecutive title of the regular Pac-12 season.

"Incredible. I thought I was so prepared and so sincere today," said coach Kelly Graves, whose wife Mary accompanied Ionescu. "At her age and relatively limited experience and things like that, I thought she had made it. It was amazing, and she wrote that, and that was her. It's quite special in more ways than just what you're seeing on the court. "

Ionescu also had a triple double on Friday night in California while playing near his hometown of East Bay, Walnut Creek, and then delivered his eighth double triple race path for the Ducks on an emotional day a few hours after attending the Bryant's service and his daughter, Gianna, in Southern California.

"I don't know many people who could have done what she did today," Graves said. "… I knew this was the way I was going to end tonight for her. I'm glad she ended up in a victory, but I knew she was going to get that. It's so appropriate that she did it tonight."

Stanford Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer was not surprised by the hardness of Ionescu despite her difficult day.

"She is a player. I didn't expect anything different from what we saw," VanDerveer said.

He now has 2,467, 1,041 assists and 1,003 rebounds, helping Oregon secure Monday at least 15 wins in the conference for the third consecutive season. Ionescu shot 9 of 19, losing his three 3-point attempts. She had a lot of help from Satou Sabally, who scored 27 points in 10 of 17 shots with four triples.

“When she returned, we were there for her. It wasn't the easiest day, but she always backs us up, so it was our turn to get her back, "Sabally said." We just picked her up.

Stephen Curry, star of the Golden State Warriors, sat at the bottom line supporting Ionescu and women's basketball for the second straight game he played in Northern California after he was in Berkeley with his two daughters on Friday night. He watched Oregon run its winning streak to 14 in a row and nine straight on the road.

“You try to hide some of those emotions. Speaking was a great honor for me, ”said Ionescu. "I tried to do my best to keep it together tonight and my team helped me do it."

The Ducks used a great second half to beat Cardinal 87-55 on January 16 in Eugene, then stopped a late burst of Stanford (24-4, 13-3) this time on one night Lexie Hull scored 27 points with six 3 pointers

The Cardinal had his four-game winning streak broken with only a second loss at the Maples Pavilion this season.

Oregon jumped to a 25-10 lead and then led 32-22 at halftime after four turnovers at the end of the second quarter allowed Stanford to stay close.

"I think they are the number 1 team in the country. They have all the weapons," VanDerveer said. "They have a great experience. Kelly does a fantastic job with them in terms of knowing what they are doing out there. They are a very well trained team, they are a very skilled team. I was disappointed that we honestly didn't give them a better game. "

HONORING KOBE

Ionescu's left shoe featured "Mamba Mentality,quot; written along with "Forever 24,quot; and a "24,quot; on the back.

Curry also attended the service of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

"I can't imagine how emotional it was for everyone in that arena. Being at his age with everything that is going on and his connection with Kobe and Gigi, and giving a speech in front of 19,000 people, the whole duel was incredible," Curry said. to ESPN. “She spoke very well. Now she is out here representing them playing her heart.

"That is sustained greatness. He returned his senior year for a reason to get the national championship. He is opening a path in which no one has trodden."

BIG TABLE

Oregon: Oregon won its ninth game against a Top-25 opponent during the winning streak, sixth against a Top 10 team and third against a top five program. … The Ducks are beating opponents by 24.8 points during the winning streak. They haven't lost since a road defeat in the state of Arizona in Tempe on January 10 … The ducks are 11-1 on the road.

Stanford: Nadia Fingall had 12 rebounds since the Cardinal had a 36-34 advantage on the boards. … Stanford fell to 14-2 at home.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Oregon: it houses the state of Washington on Friday night.

Stanford: In Arizona on Friday night.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.