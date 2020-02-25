S & # 39; land 1 – 1 Fleetwood

Max Power regained a point in the sixth minute of detention time, as his dramatic late blow ensured Sunderland a 1-1 draw against Fleetwood at the Stadium of Light.

Power scored with what was effectively the last kick of the game to cancel the first inaugural game of Barrie McKay and keep the Black Cats at the center of the Sky Bet League One promotion race.

Fleetwood arrived in Wearside at the back of a five-game winning race, and it didn't take long for Joey Barton to get in his way.

McKay almost broke the deadlock after just 21 seconds, shooting a low shot in the legs of Sunderland goalie Jon McLaughlin, and the forward didn't have to wait much longer to claim his first goal of the season.

Paddy Madden's elegant fifth-minute pass freed him in the penalty area, and after turning inside a puzzled Jordan Willis, he placed a quiet end in the corner.

Sunderland was inches from an equalizer in the middle of the first half, with Chris Maguire hitting a shot against the crossbar after Luke O & # 39; Nien withdrew the ball from near the line.

Lynden Gooch also shot shortly before the break, but although the Black Cats dominated possession for most of the night, they struggled to seriously test Alex Cairns on Fleetwood's goal.

However, that changed in the end when Power received the Duncan Watmore substitute ball and drove home from near the penalty spot.