Ryan Weber is a contender for Boston's fifth starting spot

%MINIFYHTML0be48d98946d640cbc9d0ddf13570a6311% %MINIFYHTML0be48d98946d640cbc9d0ddf13570a6312%

%MINIFYHTML0be48d98946d640cbc9d0ddf13570a6313% %MINIFYHTML0be48d98946d640cbc9d0ddf13570a6314%

Ryan Weber will make his first spring start on Tuesday against the Orioles, and after pitching for eight teams in four different organizations, the 29-year-old could finally find stability in 2020, according to Chad Jennings of The Athletic.

%MINIFYHTML0be48d98946d640cbc9d0ddf13570a6315% %MINIFYHTML0be48d98946d640cbc9d0ddf13570a6316%

Weber threw 18 games for Boston last season, earned his first victory on May 23 and returned to Pawtucket two weeks later. By July 15 he returned to the greats, and five days later, he was sent south. He also spent eight days with the club in August. He achieved a record of 2-4, an effectiveness of 5.09 (although with the exception of two bad games, he registered an effectiveness of 3.00) and 29 strikeouts in 40.2 innings.

In this offseason, the Red Sox have dealt with six pitchers in front of Weber: Josh Smith (signed with Miami as a free agent), Steven Wright (released), Brian Johnson (cleared exemptions, guest not included in the list in the training of Spring), Trevor Kelley (claimed by Philadelphia), Bobby Poyner (designated for assignment, guest not included in the list in spring training), Travis Lakins (changed to Baltimore).

But Weber's name has been left out of the transaction column, and now that David Price is a Los Angeles Dodger, there is a gap in the rotation that needs to be filled.

"It shows me that they do believe in me," Weber told The Athletic. "They are sticking to their weapons. Obviously, what I did last year, they saw something they really liked.

"It gives me a lot of responsibility now, knowing that they do believe in me, that I am not just another deep type."