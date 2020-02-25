Rose McGowan fears that Harvey Weinsten hires Hitman to kill her after the guilty verdict

Wenn

The actress & # 39; Bewitched & # 39; He fears for his life while wondering if the unfortunate Hollywood will seek revenge and get rid of it after he is convicted of sexual assault.

Rose McGowan he's busy Harvey weinsteinThe guilty verdict in his trial in New York will prompt the dishonored movie mogul to seek revenge against her.

Following the conclusion of the trial in Manhattan, New York, on Monday, February 24, 2020, Weinstein was arrested and now faces up to 29 years in prison on felony charges.

Reflecting on the historical case during an interview on the UK breakfast television program "Good morning britain (GMB) "Tuesday, the"Charmed"Star, who wrote one of Weinstein's initial exhibitions in 2017, alleging that he raped her in 1997 at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, confessed that she is now terrified that Miramax's former boss seeks revenge."

"The other night, I have to be honest, I was sitting in my house and I thought I should wash my clothes and then I thought, & # 39; Oh, I wonder if he is convicted, he will hire a hired killer to kill me. Oh, I I ask what I want for dinner & # 39; "Rose said. "These are just casual thoughts of my life and that is what is so bad and sick."

She continued: "That's why I fought so hard for this to stop. But most importantly, I fought for global cultural restoration because this still happens."

On Monday night, Rose honored the "brave women who discovered their deepest pain for the world to see" and spoke against Weinstein, and then told GMB that he "never had hope" of any kind of condemnation .

"I realized that the other day, when someone asked me: & # 39; Do you have hope of being found guilty? & # 39; And I realized, the last time I had hope was the moment before it was raped by him, "he said. "After that it became survival and became this kind of battle in this great war."

She explained: "I had no hope and not for the jury, and I am very grateful to that jury for going much further than the jurors come in cases of rape, certainly."

"There is something so deep about the amount of corruption behind the scenes … it's an extraordinary moment, it's a decisive moment."