Riverside County resident evacuated from a cruise in Japan positive test for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Riverside County resident tested positive for the coronavirus after being evacuated from a Diamond Princess cruise ship in quarantine off the coast of Japan, county health officials confirmed Tuesday.

The unidentified patient was being treated in Northern California and "is expected to recover completely," according to health officials.

The infected person was being closely monitored and there were no signs of local exposure in the county, Riverside County public health official Cameron Kaiser said.

In Orange County, local and county leaders continued to press against a state and federal plan to transfer an unknown number of patients infected with the coronavirus to the Fairview Development Center in Costa Mesa.

A small group of protesters gathered to prevent patients from arriving at the state-owned site that is one mile from thousands of apartments and houses, the main shopping centers, the Costa Mesa Golf and Country Club, the county fairgrounds of Orange, Vanguard University, the Costa Mesa police department and City Hall.

"The truth is that we don't know enough about this virus after being here, they can be transferred to hospitals in the area," said one protester.

On Sunday, the US Department of Health and Human Services. UU. He said in a statement that the Ventura County Naval Base, Point Mugu, can receive US travelers entering through LAX who will be quarantined to be monitored for coronavirus symptoms.

The coronavirus is not currently spreading in American communities, according to the statement. Both CDC and HHS have said that the spread of coronavirus from person to person in the US. UU. It has only been seen among close contacts of travelers who returned from Wuhan.

The coronavirus, known as COVID-19, originated in China and has killed more than 2,600 people, most of them in China.

Until Tuesday, there were no confirmed cases of the virus in Riverside County.

