RHP Peter Lambert strong in victory over Indians

Rockies 12, Indians 8

in the fields of Salt River

On the mound: The right Peter Lambert impressed on his first spring outing. He worked two entries without annotations, walking one and striking out three. … Right-handed Chi Chi González was scored by four runs and four hits in 1 ⅔ innings. The big blow was a two-run homer by Francisco Lindor in a fast ball … The right Carlos Estévez was scored for a two-run homer in the sixth, also in a fast ball.

On the plate: First baseman Daniel Murphy went 2 for 2, including a double in the opposite field, and drove in two races … Prospect Bret Boswell, who played in the center field, delivered three RBI singles, two of them came with two outs.

It is worth noting: One of Lambert's goals this spring is to make his curved ball more of a chase field. To that end, a couple of curves were punctured in the ground, but it also launched a magnificent change for a punch.

Until next time

Rockies (1-1) in the Cubs (2-1), 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sloan Park

Rockies pitchers: LHP Ryan Rolison, RHP Antonio Santos, RHP Tyler Kinley, RHP Tommy Doyle, RHP Alexander Guillen

Puppy Launchers: LHP Jon Lester, RHP Duane Underwood, RHP James Norwood, LHP Rex Brothers, RHP Jason Adam, RHP Tyson Miller, LHP CD Pelham, RHP Dakota Mekkes