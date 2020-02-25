RHOC – Braunwyn Windham-Burke talks about the cancer scare and tells his fans to "control themselves frequently,quot;

Royal Housewives of Orange County Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke recently had a skin cancer scare and is urging his fans to pay attention to his health. The seven-year-old mother posted a photo in her Instagram Stories of her last visit to her dermatologist, and explained that a mole on her arm tested positive for melanoma.

In the picture, fans could see a doctor examining a spot on Windham-Burke's arm, and in the caption he wrote that the little mole that "looked a little strange,quot; was positive for melanoma, and had lucky to be discovered early. She added the message, "Get a frequent checkup."

According to Bravo Daily dishOther Bravolebrities that have had similar problems include Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who recently celebrated a year of being cancer-free after melanoma surgery.

Former Royal Housewives of New York Star Bethenny Frankel also underwent skin cancer removal surgery, and previously Royal Housewives of Orange County Tamra Judge also had a diagnosis of melanoma.

As for Windham-Burke, she recently had fans talking when she posted a picture of her with her husband Sean before they went to a charity event for the San Diego LGBT Community Center. In the photo, Sean wore red heels for him Tantrums and tiaras drag show And, in the caption, the Barefoot in high heels The blogger explained that they were supporting their children and the LGBT community.

Windham-Burke's 14-year-old son, Jacob, has recently expressed interest in dragging, and this was the way Sean supported his son. But, after posting the photo, Windham-Burke says his DMs were full of hate messages.

"It was the way Sean supported his son and all the other children that the youth center helps. But, more importantly, it was a way to take something that many feel uncomfortable and try to normalize it," he explained. Braunwyn Windham-Burke in an Instagram Stories video last week.

She added that waking up with all the hate her husband is getting for a pair of shoes demonstrates why this is important. And, as long as a pair of shoes can be so pulverizing and divisive, it means we still have a lot of work to do because people don't understand. Instead, they are judging.

Ad

New episodes of Royal Housewives of Orange County We will return to Bravo later this year.



Post views:

one