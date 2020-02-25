Retired coach Dante Scarnecchia will help the Patriots in the NFL combination

Despite retirement, former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia is still helping out the New England Patriots.

Monday, The Boston GlobeBen Volin and Nora Princiotti tweeted that Scarnecchia will help the Patriots in the NFL Combine. The 72-year-old man was seen on a plane to Indianapolis on Monday afternoon.

Dante Scarnecchia is on our flight to Indianapolis for the Combine. Don't take this retirement thing too seriously – Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 24, 2020

He may be retired, but Dante Scarnecchia will remain in the harvester helping the Patriots. It's on a specially star-filled flight to Indianapolis from Boston this afternoon – Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) February 24, 2020

Scarnecchia announced his retirement in January. He spent 34 of his 36 seasons in the NFL with the team and worked with several head coaches, including Ron Meyer, Raymond Berry, Dick MacPherson, Bill Parcells, Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick. Hired in 1982, he had a brief season with the Indianapolis Colts only to return to New England in 1991.

He left a lasting impression on the program over the years, training in 49 of his 58 playoff games, winning five Super Bowl titles, and was awarded as Sports Illustrated Assistant Coach of the Year in 2007.

"It was a privilege to train with Dante for so long," Belichick said after Scarnecchia's retirement was announced. “I knew it long before his initial retirement and during a second act of continuous excellence. Dante is among the best assistant coaches in history. ”

Scarneechia's experience will help the Patriots in the Combine as they search for a contestant for the No.23 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. It is scheduled for April 23 and 25 in Las Vegas.