Report: Saudi, UAE channeled millions to Trump 2016 campaign | USA news

A Lebanese-American businessman accused of campaign financing violations by the U.S. Department of Justice said in an interview with Spectator magazine in the United Kingdom that officials from Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia illegally channeled millions of dollars in the 2016 campaign of the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Ahmad "Andy,quot; Khawaja, the CEO of an online payment processing company, says Emirati officials disguised money using stolen identities and gift cards as campaign contributions of less than $ 200 that should not be reported to the Federal Election Commission.

Currently, Khawaja is a fugitive wanted to make false statements, obstructions and allegedly make $ 3.5 million in illegal contributions to the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. He was charged along with George Nader, another Lebanese-American businessman and a convicted pedophile currently awaiting sentencing in the United States, and another six in December 2019 by a federal grand jury in Washington, DC.

Nader was a collaborating witness in the investigation of special adviser Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 elections. According to Mueller's report, Nader was an influential agent of power in the Middle East and an informal advisor to the crown prince of the Arab Emirates United and established a meeting in the Seychelles in an effort to establish a secondary channel between the Trump administration and the Kremlin. in Moscow.

In Spectator's interview with journalist Paul Wood, Khawaja states that Nader approached him in 2016 on behalf of a member of the UAE intelligence services who wanted to buy a payment engine to process credit card payments to Internet The engine would be used to channel donations from sources in Saudi Arabia to the Trump campaign, with officials in the UAE handling the mechanics of transactions.

Nader told Khawaja that the Emirati had an agreement with Trump campaign officials in which, if elected, the president would withdraw from a nuclear agreement with Iran and impose more sanctions on the country that would harm his oil industry and would benefit those in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Khawaja offered no evidence of his accusations to the magazine and most US officials denied the claims or declined to comment. In an email statement to the magazine, the Republican National Committee said it had not seen evidence to support the accusations and that it takes "diligent measures to ensure that donations are made in accordance with the law."

Khawaja further stated that he and his online payment company, Allied Wallet, are being unfairly persecuted by US officials. Allied Wallet paid a $ 110 million ruling by the Federal Trade Commission in May 2019 after being accused of knowingly processing fraudulent online transactions.

"The law has been manipulated," Khawaja, who now lives in Beirut, told the viewer. "I see my case as a time of judgment: when they brought Jesus Christ to the Romans. They simply threw an accusation to crucify him. This is how I see myself, Jesus Christ standing in a Roman court, being accused of things he never did . "