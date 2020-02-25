Remembering Kobe Bryant – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML35b362c30a7bad5131fb438c1145aba411% %MINIFYHTML35b362c30a7bad5131fb438c1145aba412%

Incredible moments of the public memorial service of Kobe and Gianna BryantIn a powerful and emotional public monument on Monday at the Staples Center, the house built by Kobe Bryant, relatives, friends and legends of the NBA joined together to honor Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the other seven dead in the tragic plane crash last month. in Calabasas 12 hours ago

%MINIFYHTML35b362c30a7bad5131fb438c1145aba413% %MINIFYHTML35b362c30a7bad5131fb438c1145aba414% Shaq compares his relationship with Kobe with Paul McCartney and John Lennon"Kobe and I push ourselves to play the best basketball of all time, and I am proud that no other team has achieved what the three peat Lakers have done since Shaq and Kobe Lakers did." %MINIFYHTML35b362c30a7bad5131fb438c1145aba415% %MINIFYHTML35b362c30a7bad5131fb438c1145aba416% 14 hours ago

Vanessa Bryant speaks at the celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna BryantVanessa Bryant gave the mourners at the Kobe Bryant public monument an intimate portrait of her husband and daughter Gianna. Look at his emotional tribute in its entirety. 14 hours ago

A celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Michael JordanThe legend of the Bulls mocks himself and his ubiquitous "Crying Jordan,quot; meme. 14 hours ago

Diana Taurasi remembers watching Kobe play"On the few lucky occasions, my father came home from work, worked on sheet metal in Los Angeles, came back home with Lakers tickets. Seeing Kobe play at the Great Western Forum as a rookie made this little girl believe that she could be a Laker someday. " 15 hours ago

A celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Vanessa BryantVanessa Bryant's farewells say goodbye to her husband and daughter. 15 hours ago

Celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: names of affectionKobe Bryant's widow shares the various titles of affection that the couple was called. 15 hours ago

A celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Vanessa Bryant's speechKobe Bryant's wife and Gianna's mother suffocated when she started talking about her daughter. LOOK LIVE: http://cbsla.com/kobe 15 hours ago

Jimmy Kimmel honors Kobe Bryant"Wherever you go, you see his face, his number. Gigi's face, Gig's number, everywhere at every intersection. There are hundreds of murals painted by inspired artists, not because he is a basketball player who was also a basketball player. an artist,quot;. 15 hours ago

Celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Beyonce leads the opening songBeyonce began Monday's ceremony at the Staples Center with a special interpretation of "XO,quot; followed by

Aura." 15 hours ago

Fans without a ticket gather in the center to cry togetherPeople were discouraged from coming to downtown Los Angeles without a memorial service ticket, but these diehard fans had to come and show their love. Kara Finnstrom informs. 15 hours ago

Kobe Bryant Memorial attendees receive pins, t-shirts and programsUnique souvenirs were delivered to each public memorial ticket holder. Jim Hill and Pat Harvey report. 16 hours ago

Orange County residents gather to see the Kobe Bryant memorialThe Championship Soccer Stadium and the City Hall of Santa Ana will show the monument on large screens. Michele Gile informs. 16 hours ago

Even without tickets, fans go to the Staples Center Day at Kobe Bryant Public MemorialFans who cannot enter the monument are comforting themselves with the equipment sold by nearby vendors. Tina Patel informs. 16 hours ago

Fans come from afar to be near the Staples Center for Kobe Bryant MemorialA fan of The Pantry struggled not to cry while talking about how much Kobe Bryant meant to him. Lesley Marin reports. 16 hours ago

Fans enter the Staples Center for Kobe Bryant memorial serviceThousands of fans arrived early for the public monument at the Staples Center. Kara Finnstrom informs. 16 hours ago

Remembering Kobe Bryant: a celebration of life 2/24Los Angeles will take time on Monday to remember the best Lakers player who stepped on hardwood. 4 days ago

Remembering Kobe Bryant: basic taxesThe city, and the world, have held multiple ceremonies in honor of Bryant. 4 days ago

Remembering Kobe Bryant: mamba mentalityAn 11-year-old superfan describes what Kobe Bryant meant for him and for youth sports in general. 4 days ago

Remembering Kobe Bryant: Kobe's wishesOff the court, Bryant worked silently with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. 4 days ago

Remembering Kobe Bryant: Celebration of lifeNine people lost their lives when they went to Thousand Oaks for a game at the Mamba Sports Academy. 5 days ago

Remembering Kobe Bryant: dear basketballWinning has never been a problem for Kobe, a streak that extended to the Academy Awards. 5 days ago

Remembering Kobe Bryant: goodbye to a legendThe death of Kobe Bryant and eight others in a helicopter accident surprised the world. 5 days ago