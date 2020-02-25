Regional leaders react to the death of the Egyptian Hosni Mubarak | News

%MINIFYHTML8d8f6fdf5bf786761dd47ef10e458f1011% %MINIFYHTML8d8f6fdf5bf786761dd47ef10e458f1012%

Hosni Mubarak, leader of Egypt for about 30 years, passed away at the age of 91.

State television said Tuesday that Mubarak, who was overthrown after a popular uprising in 2011, died in a Cairo hospital, where he had undergone unspecified surgery.

An Egyptian army spokesman said the army mourned the loss of Mubarak, a former air force officer, saying he was "one of his sons and a war leader."

The presidency of Egypt announced three days of public mourning nationwide, starting Wednesday.

This is how regional leaders reacted to the news of Mubarak's death:

Israel

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lamented the death of Mubarak, whom he called a "personal friend."

"Mubarak, my personal friend, was a leader who led his people to peace and security, to peace with Israel," said Netanyahu.

"I met (Mubarak) many times. I was impressed by his commitment; we will continue to follow this common path."

Palestine

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas praised Mubarak as a supporter of the Palestinian cause.

A statement from Abbas' office said he cried death "with great sorrow,quot; and praised the "positions of the late president in support of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people to achieve their freedom and independence."

Saudi Arabia

Saudi King Salman expressed his condolences to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the death of Mubarak, according to the official Saudi press agency (SPA).

"We have been informed of the death of former Egyptian President Mohammed Hosni Mubarak. We send His Excellency, the family of the deceased and his people, the most sincere condolences and, since then, their condolences."

Heir Prince Mohammed bin Salman He also expressed his "sincere condolences,quot; in a cable sent to President El-Sisi, the SPA said.

United Arab Emirates

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable expressing "sincere condolences and comfort for the death of Hosni Mubarak."

Anwar Gargash, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the The United Arab Emirates hailed him as "a statesman … who defended nationalist and historical positions."

"President Hosni Mubarak, may God have mercy on him, distinguished himself by wisdom and courage. And it is a role in the battle to free Kuwait and many crises that affect the Arab world will be remembered by history," Gargash said. in a tweet