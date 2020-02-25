Reginae Carter's Twerking style receives a lot of hateful criticism and comments

Reginae Carter shared a clip in which she appeared twerking while in a club, and those who hated him hated him. His twerking movements were not so good because he wore tight jeans, and you can't always do your best in certain outfits.

But his enemies were happy to receive the comments and hit Nae.

Someone said: "She is not even shaking anything," another follower shaded Nae and said: "It is not the same Reginae who judged other women for twerking."

A fan defended Reginae and published this: ‘You should leave her alone. It's just a girl who has fun, "and someone else wrote:" Lmao, the number of black women who hate her is quite alarming. "

Another follower said: "He has been so at peace since he let Taina go." Taina used to be one of Nae's best friends, but it seems that the two have separated for some reason.

People are debating the possible cause that supposedly ended their friendship.

Someone said: "According to the comments, it seems that Taina is pulling her away to hang out with the,quot; most popular girls "."

Another commenter posted this: ‘The real tea is that Lori made a comment to Tania about Reginae not being pretty enough for her crew or that she basically fit well. Then, instead of Tania being a true friend and calling Lori of ours, she started dating Lori more and Reginae less. Reginae felt some kind of path, and that was where it all went downhill. "

Speaking of attractive looks, Nae shared an attractive look not too long ago, and her diehard fans were simply in love with her.

First, Nae flaunted a new hairstyle that fans loved, and secondly, she looked great in yellow lingerie.

Fans made sure to praise Nae's appearance and curves in the comments section.



