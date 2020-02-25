Reese Witherspoon's son who teaches him about Dapping will make you smile

Reese witherspoonHe feels comfortable using TikTok jargon in everyday life.

Monday, The morning show Star proved once again that she is the coolest mom on TikTok with a sweet video. He joined his son Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with ex Ryan PhillippeReese He received an adorable intensive course of dapping, which is a handshake that often requires hooking your thumbs, punching your fists or hitting your chest.

"Deacon, thanks for teaching me about TikTok," said the mother of three children. "It was a lot of fun. However, I have another question: You said you were going to cheat someone. What does that mean to cheat someone?" To which the 16-year-old replied: "It's basically a handshake that I do with my friends."

After receiving a quick presentation, Reese was eager to learn the movement. But, unfortunately, the mother-son duo had a difficult start. "It's spinning, like, when you go like this …" Reese asked, as he began to make a touch.