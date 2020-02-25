Reese Witherspoon's son who teaches him about Dapping will make you smile

Reese witherspoonHe feels comfortable using TikTok jargon in everyday life.
Monday, The morning show Star proved once again that she is the coolest mom on TikTok with a sweet video. He joined his son Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with ex Ryan PhillippeReese He received an adorable intensive course of dapping, which is a handshake that often requires hooking your thumbs, punching your fists or hitting your chest.
"Deacon, thanks for teaching me about TikTok," said the mother of three children. "It was a lot of fun. However, I have another question: You said you were going to cheat someone. What does that mean to cheat someone?" To which the 16-year-old replied: "It's basically a handshake that I do with my friends."
After receiving a quick presentation, Reese was eager to learn the movement. But, unfortunately, the mother-son duo had a difficult start. "It's spinning, like, when you go like this …" Reese asked, as he began to make a touch.
"No, no, no," Deacon said as he watched his mother put herself in a delicate posture. "That's rubbing… That trend died, like, two years ago. "
As the lesson continued, Reese did his best to follow his son's example and reflect his movements. Despite the simple nature of the handshake, the Legally blonde Star had some difficulty solving the logistics.
"Okay, a lot of things are happening here," he joked as he tried to grab Deacon's hand, awkwardly moving his fingers between his in the process.
Still trying to make sense of everything, Reese asked, "Do we make noise, or something?" Funny and slightly embarrassed by his mother's naivety, Deacon said: "No, we don't make noise. That's strange."
After a series of hilarious attempts, the Big little lies Star finally dominated the DAP. "That is all?" he exclaimed as he nailed the movement. Excited that she understood everything, Deacon showed his mother how to add some shine to the movement by bringing some finger guns and blows to the chest.
His proud son moment quickly vanished once Reese began rubbing and pointing at the camera. Embarrassed again, he said: "No, that is not necessary."
Delighted to know how to play, Reese turned to Instagram to showcase her new skills with her 21.7 million followers. "Most important life lessons from @DeaconPhillippe … #dapping," captioned the post. The video received tons of love from Reese's famous friends, including Mindy kaling, who commented: "The Reese and @deaconphillippe show is all I want to see."
This is not the first time Deacon gives his mother a TikTok lesson. In October 2019, the teenager helped Small fires Star sets up his account by introducing some TikTok dances, starting with Milly Rock.
"This is so embarrassing," Deacon told the camera when Reese jumped into what she called "rolly, rolly, rolly." Now she is a TikTok professional!
