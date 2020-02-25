Real Madrid faces the defining week under Zinedine Zidane | Soccer news

Real Madrid welcomes Manchester City and Barcelona in a great week for the Zinedine Zidane team. What has gone wrong for the Spanish giants?







Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane prepares for a crucial week

Anticipation and vision were among the features of Zinedine Zidane as a player, so it may not be surprising that the head of Real Madrid foresaw the problem. When asked last month about the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde by Barcelona, ​​he said: “In the big clubs, that's the way things are and nothing will change. I know that if we lose two games, I will be criticized. ”

He was speaking from a position of considerable strength at that time and optimism only grew when Atlético de Madrid was hit at the beginning of the month. Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the game that day at the Bernabéu to extend the advantage of Real Madrid at the top of the League to six points. The club was also in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

But the two losses have continued and, as expected, so have the criticisms.

Real Madrid was ejected from the cup by Real Sociedad, conceding four times in an alarming defeat against their own fans. A late goal from the humble Celta Vigo also earned them a draw at the Bernabéu. The worst was to follow the weekend when Levante repeated his trick last season and surprised the 13 times European champions.

Suddenly, it is the top of the Barcelona League.

This series of forms can hardly have come at a more crucial time. Manchester City is the visitor of the Bernabéu on Wednesday before Barça visits the Classic on Sunday. Win those two and you will forget the recent misfortune. Losing them both and this mini crisis becomes a real explosion and recriminations will begin in earnest for Zidane.

Almost a year ago the Frenchman returned immediately after the elimination of the Champions League against Ajax. The ship stabilized. Normal order apparently restored. But with almost a year elapsed since Zidane returned to Madrid, the concern now is that under everything, very little has changed. The problems persist.

Certainly, most players do. Summer signings are not expected to play an important role in this potentially defining week of the Real Madrid season. Eden Hazard suffered a broken ankle against Levante. Rodrygo is not available for Classic selection due to suspension. It would be a surprise if Luka Jovic and Eder Militao start any of the games.

Karim Benzema has failed to score in 10 of his last 12 appearances

A family formation means family problems. Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, the lack of a top scorer has been a concern and the recent form seems to have ended any persistent belief that Benzema can fill the void. The striker's goals have dried up and there is no one else in the club who is doing enough to make up for that deficit.

In fact, in the last 14 games since mid-December, no Real Madrid player has scored more than two goals. Benzema has failed to score in 10 of his last 12 appearances. Both Jovic and Gareth Bale, on paper, two of the most likely candidates to address this issue, were omitted from the team against Levante. There is no obvious solution.

All of which puts more pressure on the defense of Madrid. This was something that Zidane sought to improve this season by making his team more difficult to play. The competitive spirit returned under him, but now there are fears that Madrid is too open again.

A series of four games without a blank sheet, the first time it has happened since the first weeks of the campaign, is a concern. Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane remain a defensive association of considerable pedigree, but there has been little protection. Behind them, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was to blame for the winning goal of Levante.

How does Zidane solve the problem? There are ample options in Bale and Vinicius Junior, but with diminished confidence and doubtful form, this may not be the week for expansive football. Most likely, Madrid will seek to put numbers in the middle of the field, as they did when appointing five midfielders against Atlético earlier this month.

Real Madrid average positions against Atlético de Madrid on February 1, 2020

Wait for Zidane to call the big names to rescue him. Ramos and the rest have often saved the best for this competition. They will back to leave this season.

As they have done before.

It is worth remembering that in Zidane's last season of his first spell in charge, there was talk of a crisis when he was defeated 3-1 by Tottenham at Wembley in November 2017. Brand He called them easy to beat that night. The country I saw it as proof that the team was gone.

Zidane proceeded to complete that season, and apparently complete football, with his third consecutive win of the Champions League. Don't discard Real Madrid yet. The only thing more common than the crises in this club are trophies.

