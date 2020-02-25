Read the full list of endorsements of Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts

%MINIFYHTML0353745dd417b5158ad52c847f6ffb7111% %MINIFYHTML0353745dd417b5158ad52c847f6ffb7112%

But as the Democratic presidential race heads to Massachusetts, rival campaigns have begun to highlight their support from elected state leaders in an attempt to project strength in Senator Elizabeth Warren's home state. Senator Bernie Sanders, the leader who leaves the first three nomination contests, has two dozen endorsements of current and former elected officials in the State of the Bay, according to his campaign. Joe Biden has 90 of these endorsements, including those of John Kerry and representatives Seth Moulton and Stephen Lynch.

%MINIFYHTML0353745dd417b5158ad52c847f6ffb7113% %MINIFYHTML0353745dd417b5158ad52c847f6ffb7114%

Now, with Massachusetts primaries exactly one week away (although early voting is already underway), Warren is beating them all. In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the Massachusetts senator's presidential campaign published a "matchless,quot; list of 147 elected federal, state, and local Massachusetts officials and community leaders who supported her campaign.

%MINIFYHTML0353745dd417b5158ad52c847f6ffb7115% %MINIFYHTML0353745dd417b5158ad52c847f6ffb7116%

Most of his prominent supporters, from Sen. Ed Markey to representatives Ayanna Pressley and Joe Kennedy III to Attorney General Maura Healey and former governor Michael Dukakis, have already been known.

However, the list is the first complete accounting of Warren's local endorsements. It includes the two main leaders of the House of Representatives, Senate President Karen Spilka and House President Robert DeLeo; 57 of the 198 state legislators in office; 13 mayors and almost half of Boston City Hall.

"The people of Massachusetts know Elizabeth better," Warren's campaign said Tuesday.