Read the full list of endorsements of Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts

But as the Democratic presidential race heads to Massachusetts, rival campaigns have begun to highlight their support from elected state leaders in an attempt to project strength in Senator Elizabeth Warren's home state. Senator Bernie Sanders, the leader who leaves the first three nomination contests, has two dozen endorsements of current and former elected officials in the State of the Bay, according to his campaign. Joe Biden has 90 of these endorsements, including those of John Kerry and representatives Seth Moulton and Stephen Lynch.
Now, with Massachusetts primaries exactly one week away (although early voting is already underway), Warren is beating them all. In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the Massachusetts senator's presidential campaign published a "matchless,quot; list of 147 elected federal, state, and local Massachusetts officials and community leaders who supported her campaign.
Most of his prominent supporters, from Sen. Ed Markey to representatives Ayanna Pressley and Joe Kennedy III to Attorney General Maura Healey and former governor Michael Dukakis, have already been known.
However, the list is the first complete accounting of Warren's local endorsements. It includes the two main leaders of the House of Representatives, Senate President Karen Spilka and House President Robert DeLeo; 57 of the 198 state legislators in office; 13 mayors and almost half of Boston City Hall.
"The people of Massachusetts know Elizabeth better," Warren's campaign said Tuesday.
Member of the Isabelle Alera School Committee, Leominster
City Councilman Ricardo Arroyo, Boston
Inheritance Registry Félix D. Arroyo, Boston
City Councilwoman Katjana Ballantyne, Somerville
State Representative Christine Barber, Somerville
State Senator Michael Barrett, Lexington
Mayor Tom Bernard, North Adams
City Councilman Kenzie Bok, Boston
State Senator Joseph Boncore, Winthrop
Member of the Manikka Bowman School Committee, Cambridge
City Councilwoman Alicia Bowman, Newton
Selena Jessica Bradley running, Pembroke
State Senator Mike Brady, Brockton
Auditor Suzanne Bump
State Representative Antonio Cabral, New Bedford
State Representative Daniel Carey, Easthampton
City Councilwoman Candy Carlson, Worcester
City Councilor Sue Chalifoux Zephir, Leominster
State Representative Tackey Chan, Quincy
State Senator Harriette Chandler, Worcester
State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, Boston
American congresswoman Katherine Clark
City Councilor Yuki Cohen, Pittsfied
State Senator Joanne Comerford, Northampton
State Senator Brendan Crighton, Lynn
Member of the school committee Manny Cruz, Salem
State Representative Daniel Cullinane, Boston
Mayor Joe Curtatone, Somervillle
State Senator Julian Cyr, Truro
State representative Marjorie Decker, Cambridge
President of the House of Representatives Robert DeLeo, Winthrop
State Representative Marcos Devers, Lawrence
State Senator Sal DiDomenico, Everett
State Representative Mindy Domb, Amherst
State representative Dan Donahue, Worcester
Former State Senator Ben Downing, Boston
City Councilman John Drinkwater, Lowell
Mayor Kim Driscoll, Salem
State Representative Michelle DuBois, Brockton
Former Governor Mike Dukakis
City Councilor Lydia Edwards, Boston
State representative Lori Ehrlich, Marblehead
City Councilman Annissa Essaibi-George, Boston
Selectboard member Sarah Etelman, South Hadley
State representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier, Pittsfield
City Councilwoman Kathleen Feldman, Beverly
State Representative Dylan Fernandes, Falmouth
Selectboard member Raúl Fernández, Brookline
State representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante, Gloucester
City Councilwoman Julie Flowers, Beverly
City Councilor Karen Foster, Northampton
State Senator Cindy Friedman, Arlington
State Representative Sean Garballey, Arlington
School Committee Member Kelly Garcia, Chelsea
State Representative Denise Garlick, Needham
State Representative Carmine Gentile, Sudbury
City Councilman Adam Gómez, Springfield
State Representative Ken Gordon, Bedford
State Representative Tami Gouveia, Acton
Member of the Andre Green School Committee, Somerville
Member of the Peter Haigis School Committee, Leominster
Select Heather Hamilton, Brookline
City Councilor Ty Hapworth, Salem
District Attorney Andrea Harrington, Richmond
Register of deeds Patsy Harris, Hinsdale
State representative Stephan Hay, Fitchburg
Attorney General Maura Healey
State representative Natalie Higgins, Leominster
State Senator Adam Hinds, Buckland
City Councilman Stephanie Hirsch, Somerville
Mayor Donna Holaday, Newburyport
City Councilor Jen Holmgren, Gloucester
State Representative Kevin Honan, Boston
President of the Board of Directors Christine Hoyt, Adams
State Senator Pat Jehlen, Somerville
Member of the Roberto Jiménez School Committee, Chelsea
City Councilman Patrick Kavey, Pittsfield
State Representative Mary Keefe, Worcester
US Congressman Joe Kennedy III
City Councilman King Khrystian, Worcester
Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, Easthampton
City Councilwoman Dina Lampiasi, Pittsfield
City Councilman Brian LaPierre, Lynn
State Representative David LeBouef, Worcester
Councilwoman Gladys Lebron-Martinez, Holyoke
State Senator Eric Lesser, Longmeadow
State Representative Jack Lewis, Framingham
State Senator Jason Lewis, Winchester
City Councilor Nina Liang, Quincy
State Representative David Linsky, Natick
Member of the School Committee Andrew Lipsett, Woburn
City Councilwoman Rebecca Lisi, Holyoke
State Representative Jay Livingstone, Boston
City Councilman Christine Madore, Salem
State representative Liz Malia, Boston
Vice Mayor Alanna Mallon, Cambridge
US Senator Ed Markey
Former Mayor Marc McGovern, Cambridge
American Congressman Jim McGovern
State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Boston
State Representative Liz Miranda, Roxbury
Mayor Alex Morse, Holyoke
City Councilor Patti Morsillo, Salem
State Representative Brian Murray, Milford
Mayor David Narkewicz, Northampton
State Representative Hank Naughton, Clinton
State representative Tram Nguyen, Andover
Member of the Ana Nuncio School Committee, Salem
Former Registry of Scriptures Mary O & # 39; Brien, Lenox
Member of the Tracy O’Connell Novick School Committee, Worcester
City Councilman Matt O & # 39; Malley, Boston
Mary Olberding Scripture Record, Belchertown
School board member Jason Palitsch, Shrewsbury
School committee member Kristin Pangallo, Salem
State Representative Sarah Peake, Provincetown
Mayor Joe Petty, Worcester
US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley
Councilor for the city of Orlando Ramos, Springfield
City Councilor Megan Riccardi, Salem
Mayor Danny Rivera, Lawrence
City Councilor Sarai Rivera, Worcester
Member of the Brandon Robbins school committee, Leominster
District Attorney Rachael Rollins, Boston
City Councilor Evan Ross, Amherst
State Representative Jeff Roy, Franklin
State Representative Jonathan Santiago, Boston
Member of the Marisol Santiago School Committee, Chelsea
School board member Paul Schlichtman, Arlington
City Councilor Gina-Louise Sciarra, Northampton
State representative Theodore Speliotis, Danvers
Mayor Yvonne Spicer, Framingham
Senate President Karen Spilka, Ashland
Select woman Keri Thompson, Cohasset
Sheriff Steven Tompkins, Boston
State Representative Jose Tosado, Springfield
US Congresswoman Lori Trahan
Mayor Linda Tyer, Pittsfield
State representative Steven Ultrino, Malden
State Representative Andy Vargas, Haverhill
City Councilor Kendrys Vasquez, Lawrence
City Councilor Melinda Vega-Maldonado, Chelsea
State Representative Tommy Vitolo, Brookline
State Representative Bud Williams, Springfield
City Councilor Marcus Williams, Springfield
Member of the Henry Wilson School Committee, Chelsea
City Councilwoman Michelle Wu, Boston
City Councilor Owen Zaret, Easthampton