Ray J and Princess Love Norwood delight fans with sweet videos of their children, Melody and Epik: has the couple stopped in their divorce?

Power couple Ray J and Princess Love Norwood announced the birth of their son, Epik Ray Norwood, on December 30, 2019; days after revealing to the world that they had separated.

The couple is still solving things with Ray J promising to fix the situation, while mom Princess Love is eager to sign the divorce documents.

Meanwhile, the duo focuses on raising her newborn baby, as well as her 20-month-old daughter Melody Norwood.

Both parents recently took social media and delighted fans with some sweet photos and videos of their children.

A fan said: “Those glasses make you look faithful. Do the right thing. Ray J. Congratulations to you and your wife. Black parents need to stay home and stay married. The family is first. Great job."

Another commentator said: "Ray, I'm a fan, but don't post everything on social media. Focus on that special moment with them while you can. Dad's are necessary."

The singer and businessman recently said this about the situation: “The main thing I see is to be a good father. I just had another baby. I had a baby and my daughter is one, and he is right behind her. So being the best father is everything. "

He added: "There are many more diapers that we have to change and many more nights late. But well, everything is worth it. I am changing like a hundred diapers every two days. I change my daughter's diapers, because my son is a newborn and my wife has this little routine. So I let her do that until I reach a certain age, then I'll start with him. But now I'm assigned to my daughter. "

He went on to say, "I think I'm going to have to step it up in a few months. Now that my wife had the baby and it's done, and that the process is over, we should focus on raising the children. But then we have to start giving it back. again. And I have to make sure that she is loved, and that she is treated that way. I mean, I definitely have to step it up. "

He concluded by saying, "We have to get a yard or a post or something." I was late for the horse, baby, but I promise I will get you that white horse, "he said as he looked at our camera. But then he had a new idea. "Or a car. I could give him the car outside, that could work. In fact, I'm going to wrap it in white."

Will the two remain together?



