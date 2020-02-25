Rasheeda Frost provokes a whole debate after this clip filmed in her pressed boutique

Rasheeda Frost sparked a massive debate after a clip he posted on his social media account. In the video, he was announcing the Pressed Boutique store in Houston, and he's wearing huge Gucci glasses.

Well, these glasses caused all kinds of comments with some people who said they were shooting and others who criticized her for wearing glasses of almost $ 3,000.

‘Issa H-Town Monday at @ presshouston713 come visit us on the second floor in the Neiman Marcus wing in front of LEGO !! #pressed #houston #atlanta #boutique #fashion #lehgo ", Rasheeda captioned his post.

Someone asked: ‘Where is the shadow from? Not that I can afford it, but still, "and Rasheeda replied that they are from Gucci. The follower said,quot; maybe next year. "

Another follower posted this: "I'm from New York, let me see those motorcycle jackets behind you, the black and white and the yellow."

A follower asked: ras @rasheeda _ I just went to the site @ presshouston713 looking for the blinds and the chain. I want a pair! How much? "Another fan replied:" they are Gucci. $ 2850 ".

A follower praised Rasheeda and said this: & # 39; Whatever is good for your soul, do it. Even the stars were jealous of the sparkle in their eyes. . & # 39;

Another follower praised Rasheeda and said: amo I love you, Mrs. @Rasheeda, and if I had a way to be there, you are one of my many favorites! ❤️💯💪😘🙏 # CantWait2MeetYou ".

In other news, Rasheeda was seen the other day along with her husband Kirk Frost having dinner at her Frost Bistro.

They had a night date, according to what the person holding the camera said.

The Frost Bistro is the couple's baby, a project that they have worked hard to build and make a reality.



