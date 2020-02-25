Rangers boss Steven Gerrard promises to take the Europa League return game to Braga | Soccer news





Steven Gerrard says the Rangers will set out to cause trouble with Braga

Steven Gerrard insists that the Rangers will not sit against Braga in Portugal.

The rangers lead the Europa League 32-2 clash after Ibrox's return last week and Gerrard promised that his team will attack at the Municipal Stadium.

He said: "We want to come here and carry a threat, we want to come here and cause as many defensive problems to Braga as we can."

"In no way are we going to come here to endure and suffer for most of the game."

"I think it was pretty clear last week that we had some problems that were due to our form and maybe the people in our way did different things to what we wanted them to do."

Gerrard celebrates after the Rangers completed their return against Braga in the first leg

"Once we regrouped and restarted at halftime and played as a team with the right structure, that allowed us to be more a threat and more attacks."

"The difference between the two halves was that we took a chance on the second."

"We hope tomorrow that if we have the right game plan and carry it out in the best possible way, we can cause problems or create opportunities and then individual players must execute."

The rangers saw their aspirations for the Ladbrokes Premiership title suffer another blow on Sunday when a tie with St Johnstone left them 12 points from Celtic.

Centrals Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson have taken the worst part of the criticism for their exhibition in Perth and Gerrard has warned his team that they cannot afford to be so careless against Ruben Amorim's men.

He said: "Against this level of opposition, if you make big individual mistakes, I am sure they will be punished."

"I don't necessarily believe against Braga that it was the individual mistakes that cost us; it was more about not having the right form and organization when the goals were met."

"I think you also have to pay tribute to the opposition.

"The first goal is a wonderful blow and the second involved a good game in his name, although we have analyzed both goals and we felt we could have done better as a team."

"But, of course, at any level, and certainly in the Europa League against the opposition as Braga, you have to eradicate individual mistakes."