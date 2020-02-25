Raheem Sterling fits in the Real Madrid match of Man City in the Champions League the last 16 | Soccer news

















Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling is ready to face Real Madrid again after suffering a hamstring injury

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has been authorized to play in the Champions League qualifier for the last 16 against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the news in his press conference before the game at the Bernabéu.

The England striker has been out since he suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 loss to Tottenham on February 2, but is in line to return to Spain.

Guardiola said: "Raheem is fit. His physical condition and regeneration are amazing. He said he could have played West Ham and Leicester, but the doctor said it was too soon. But that was a good sign."

Guardiola insists that this season is not the last chance for his players to lift the Champions League trophy, despite the threat of a two-year ban on the club.

The meeting with Madrid is the first match of the City Champions League, as UEFA imposed a two-year ban on European football for violating the regulations of the Financial Fair Play.

The Premier League champions are appealing against the penalty and Guardiola does not believe that this season is the last chance for the current team to win the Champions League.

"No way," he said. "These players will have many chances to win. We know the challenge … but it is not the last."

On the ban, Guardiola added: "We were under suspicion for a long time, but we have the right to appeal. I trust the people of the club. They showed me the arguments and we are optimistic. If it doesn't happen, we have to accept it."