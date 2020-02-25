Questions to ask and plans to make coronavirus cases multiply – Up News Info

Worldwide, more than 80,000 people have contracted the coronavirus. Only 14 cases have been confirmed in the US. UU., But health officials believe that number is bound to grow.

According to a Up News Info News report, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, told reporters on Tuesday: "It is no longer so much about whether this will happen, but rather about an issue. of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have a serious illness. "

From the school of their children, to their workplace, to their own home, the virus has the potential to disrupt everyday life in some way. And having a plan is what health experts want people to believe.

"We don't want people to panic," said Kris Ehresmann, Director of Infectious Diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health. "We want them to take steps so that they are prepared and feel comfortable thinking a bit before they start seeing cases of illness in Minnesota."

That could mean having enough non-perishable food at home if you get sick and can't leave.

"We live in the country, so if (the Coronavirus) hits, I guess my wife and I would just stock up on food and stay at the house," said John Rogness of Rochester.

If schools have to close due to an outbreak, experts say parents should have a plan to miss work, while companies must prepare for staff to also be sick.

"What should you do to make sure your organization, your business, your agency are prepared to continue functioning in case of a large outbreak," said Ehresmann.

Many organizations already have established plans.

“Almost everyone in my company can work from home if necessary. So, if that becomes a concern, that's probably what I would do, "said Nick Rogness.

Other suggestions include making sure that people with prescription medications keep a solid supply in case they can't leave their home. "Make sure you don't have the last two tablets," Ehresmann said.

When it comes to protecting yourself from contracting the virus, the advice is mostly common sense. People should wash their hands frequently, especially if they have been frequenting public places. Experts also suggest limiting physical contact with others, including handshakes.

In addition, the Department of Homeland Security has a checklist that people can follow before or during a pandemic.

A spokesman for the Minneapolis Public Schools issued a statement about his plan saying:

“From H1N1 to measles, the Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) have demonstrated their ability to control disease outbreaks in a coordinated and strategic manner that prioritizes the health of their students, families and staff. MPS has been closely monitoring COVID-19 for the past few months and has met regularly to develop plans.

“MPS Health Services are in direct communication with the Epidemiology of Hennepin County and the MN Department of Health to keep up to date on the best ways to keep students and staff safe. In the next few days, we will provide additional information about our plans. We will also keep our website updated regularly at https://health.mpls.k12.mn.us/illness_and_communicable_disease ".

Mary Langworthy, Supervisor of Student Health and Welfare for St. Paul Public Schools, said:

“At this time, the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 is low, even for students and staff of the Saint Paul Public Schools. As always, we recommend that our students and staff stay home when they are sick, cover their coughs and practice good hand hygiene. These recommendations are especially important during the cold and flu season.

“The District Department of Student Health and Welfare sends weekly COVID-19 updates to school nurses and health assistants licensed by SPPS. We follow the recommendations and guidelines of the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC. Earlier this month, the District also sent information to all staff members by email on how to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

"We continue to monitor the situation and are prepared to respond appropriately if an outbreak occurs."