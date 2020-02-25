Qatar postal blockade ends when regional rivals restore service | News

A postal blockade against Qatar ended with the restoration of the services of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt after the mail links were cut in 2017 as part of a campaign to isolate Doha, the UN postal agency said.

The restoration of postal services is a small step towards normalization, as talks to resolve the wider gap have stalled, Qatar said earlier this month, after a wave of diplomacy at the end of last year increased hopes of a breakthrough.

The three nations, along with the United Arab Emirates, cut all diplomatic, commercial and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017. The block accused Doha of supporting "terrorism,quot; and seeking closer ties with the Saudi regional rival Iran , allegations that Qatar denies.

Representatives of the four boycott countries met with a delegation from Qatar at the headquarters of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in the Swiss capital, Bern, on January 29 to discuss the restoration of postal links.

The UAE had already resumed services to Qatar on February 9, according to UPU, the UN agency responsible for coordinating global postal services.

"I welcome the resumption of international postal exchanges between these countries through transit through Oman," UPU Director General Bishar Hussein said in a statement.

"All countries, including Oman, deserve praise for their commitment and dedication to ensure that postal items continue to be exchanged and delivered to the Union's unique postal territory."

Oman has provided Qatar with a respite from the boycott measures, making its ports available to Qatari imports and exports that would have previously transited through the UAE.

Oman, along with Kuwait, has been involved in efforts to negotiate the end of the regional rift that have not yet paid off.