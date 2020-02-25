Pusha T eliminates the & # 39; Hunting season & # 39; of streaming services due to the death of Pop Smoke

WENN / Instagram / Derrick Salters

Days after the success creator & # 39; Welcome to the party & # 39; He was shot dead in his house, the rapper of & # 39; Mercy & # 39; He explains why he didn't feel well letting his collaboration with Jadakiss circulate online.

The "hunting season" is over for Pusha T – the rapper has taken out his Jadakiss transmission service collaboration out of respect to MC killed Pop Smoke.

The hitter "Welcome to the party," the real name Bashar Jackson, was shot dead by masked gunmen at his home in Los Angeles last week (February 19), and the death of the 20-year-old has led to Pusha to rethink the release of tuning, due to its sensitive theme.

The song features commercial lines by Pusha and Jadakiss about killing the competition, and in a message on Instagram, Kanye westThe friend explains that it did not feel good to leave the single circulating online.

"Hunting Season was a request that IcePick Jay (RIP) always had and, in light of his death, I and (Jadakiss) made an amazing song," Pusha published.

"That said, the whole concept of hunting season and the hypothetical ideas of & # 39; killing rappers & # 39; are not (sitting) well while mourning the recent death of Pop Smoke. Rest in peace Pop and condolences to his family".

Jadakiss has not yet commented on the news, but the song should appear on his new album, "Ignatius," named after his late friend Ignatius & # 39; IcePick Jay & # 39; Jackson, who died of cancer in 2017.

It is not clear if the elimination of "Hunting Season" is temporary or permanent, or if it will remain on the "Ignatius" song list, which will be released on Friday, February 28.