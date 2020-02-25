Probabilities, selections and predictions of XFL Week 4: Guardians, Dragons continue to fall in the ranking

There weren't too many surprises in week 3 of the XFL, but there was a big one.

The winless Wildcats knocked down undefeated Defenders, and they did it in an incredible way. Los Angeles won 39-9 and forced potential MVP Cardale Jones to four interceptions. Jones was finally included in the game for the support of Tyree Jackson. That surprising surprise was the only game I made a mistake in week 3.

I am now 9-3 with my XFL predictions in the season (Week 1: 2-2, Week 2: 4-0, Week 3: 3-1). I will try to keep those numbers in week 4 as we get four more games. This week we will have the Wildcats in Guardians, Dragons in BattleHawks, Roughnecks in Renegades and Defenders in Vipers.

There is now an undefeated team in the XFL (Roughnecks), three teams 2-1 (BattleHawks, Defenders, Renegades), three teams 1-2 (Guardians, Wildcats, Dragons) and a team 0-3 (Vipers).

All odds are courtesy of BetOnline.ag through Sports Insider.

XFL odds, selections and predictions for week 4

Los Angeles Wildcats in the New York Guardians

Spread: Wild cats -7 (-110), Guardians +7 (-110)

Wild cats -7 (-110), Guardians +7 (-110) Below: 40 (-110)

This is a confrontation between two teams 1-2 that go in two different directions. The Wildcats come from an impressive victory over the Defenders after a couple of ugly defeats to start the year. Meanwhile, the Guardians looked great in Week 1, keeping Tampa Bay in just three points, before being excluded in Week 2 and only nine points in Week 3.

New York is struggling to find an offensive pace, going with three different quarterbacks in Week 3 (Matt McGloin, Marquise Williams, Luis Perez). Despite playing the least amount of snapshots, Pérez looked the best, finishing 4 of 5 in the air for 39 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. New York still has a decent defense, which allows for the second number of touchdowns in the league (six), but the offense must intensify if the Guardians have any chance of winning this week.

The Wildcats looked great last week when quarterback Josh Johnson finally seemed completely healthy. Johnson completed 18 of 25 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. The defense also shined, especially cornerback Mike Stevens, who finished with two interceptions, two pass deviations and a sack in Week 3. If the Los Angeles defense can move forward again as it did in Week 3, then the offensive can fend. I hope the Wildcats win, but this should be a close game.

Prediction: Wild Cats 22, Guardians 17

Seattle Dragons in St. Louis BattleHawks

Spread: Dragons +12 (-105), Battle Falcons -12 (-115)

Dragons +12 (-105), Battle Falcons -12 (-115) Below: 39 (-105, -115)

As expected, the Dragons could not win in Week 3. Seattle entered at halftime with a 12-6 lead, but surpassed 18-0 in the second half. Surprisingly, Seattle has stayed with quarterback Brandon Silvers even though he is completing 53 percent of his passes while averaging 170 yards per game. It has a touchdown-interception ratio of 6-4 in the season, which includes at least one interception in each game. Seattle's backup, B.J. Daniels, could boost the offensive with his mobility.

Meanwhile, the BattleHawks have been seen as one of the best teams in the XFL. His only defeat this season was against the undefeated Roughnecks, but even that was a close game. St. Louis is based on a strong attack involving Matt Jones, Christine Michael and quarterback Jordan Ta & # 39; amu. Jones leads the XFL in races with 224 yards in three games.

I don't expect this to be close. Seattle has had problems in every game this season, while St. Louis has been strong in every game. The fact that this game is in St. Louis makes me even more confident in this choice.

Prediction: Battlehawks 32, Dragons 18

Houston Roughnecks in Dallas Renegades

Spread: Rough Necks -1 (-110), Forsaken +1 (-110)

Rough Necks -1 (-110), Forsaken +1 (-110) Below: 50.5 (-113, -107)

This is the game of the week in the XFL. The 3-0 Roughnecks have been dominant on the offensive this season, with quarterback P.J. Walker leading the league in aerial yards (748) and touchdowns (10). Walker has even been a solid runner, with 87 yards and a score on the ground. He has also found a reliable goal in Cam Phillips, who leads the XFL in receiving yards (324) and touchdowns (seven).

The Forsaken began the season with a loss, but that was without quarterback Landry Jones. Since returning from an injury, Jones threw for 305 yards and 274 yards in weeks 1 and 2, respectively. However, he needs to work on ball control, as he has thrown four interceptions in his two starts. Runner Cameron Artis-Payne has helped stabilize the Forsaken offense with 185 yards, the second highest amount in the XFL.

But with as much conversation as these two high-profile quarterbacks are receiving, this game will be reduced to defense. The Roughnecks lead the league in scored touchdowns (13), but also lead the league in allowed touchdowns (nine). The Forsaken are second in the league in the least amount of touchdowns allowed (six). Hope this is a high score game, so you have the highest over / under (50.5) this week.

This is a really hard game to predict, but there is something magical about the Roughnecks. If Jones continues to dump the ball as he has done so far this season, then I hope Houston comes to the head.

Prediction: Roughnecks 32, Renegades 28

DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers

Spread: Defenders -1 (-110), Vipers +1 (-110)

Defenders -1 (-110), Vipers +1 (-110) Below: 43.5 (-110)

This game would have been easy to predict after Week 2. But the Defenders' performance in Week 3 has shaken our beliefs in this team; It's not just that they lost to the Wildcats. Their how they lost Cardale Jones looked terrible against a defense that was worse in the league for the game. He finished 13 of 26 for 103 yards, with no scores and four interceptions. The defense also looked horrible, giving 39 points, the highest amount scored in a single game by any team this season.

The Vipers also surprised people last week by giving the undefeated Roughnecks a closed game. Third-quarter quarterback Taylor Cornelius looked good in some places (scoring two touchdowns), but poor in others (52 percent completion, one interception). Fans hoping to see more of Quinton Flowers began to sing his name.

Even the Houston players and coach June Jones they were surprised Flowers didn't play anymore. Flowers has not really had the opportunity to showcase his talent, as he is still thrown in and out of the games. Coach Marc Trestman relied more on Aaron Murray in week 1 and Cornelius in weeks 2 and 3. It will be interesting if Trestman gives up on fan favorite flowers in week 4.

This is a difficult game to predict after last week's events, but I have a feeling that Tampa Bay is changing things.

Prediction: Vipers 24, Defenders 22