Preview of the live match – Millwall vs Birm & # 39; ham 26.02.2020

Millwall will face Birmingham at the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett must decide whether to name an unchanged team for the fourth consecutive game when his former Birmingham club visits The Den. The Lions lost in Wigan on Saturday and Matt Smith, Connor Mahoney and the fit Mason Bennett were able to get into Rowett's thinking.

Bennett made his debut for the club as a substitute against Latics, having been set aside for an ankle injury after his Derby loan change in January. Frank Fielding, Shaun Williams and Ben Thompson remain outside. Thompson has seen a specialist seeking approval to resume training before a possible return next month.

Birmingham fit could remain unchanged for the third consecutive game, after consecutive draws at home. Blues coach Pep Clotet seems to have the same team available, with Kerim Mrabti (hamstrings) and Jacques Maghoma (quad) still out and Josh McEachran absent for the rest of the season after suffering a serious injury in the knee.

Maikel Kieftenbeld is fit again after recovering from knee ligament damage and the midfielder has been an unused substitute in the last two games. Birmingham travels to London seeking to extend an unbeaten run of 11 games in the league and the cup.

Recent form

Millwall's play-off hopes were affected over the weekend when they lost 1-0 to Wigan at DW Stadium. However, they had defeated Preston 1-0 a week earlier and had kept Fulham in a 1-1 draw three days before that.

Birmingham, meanwhile, strengthened any hope of having a result in the top six with a 3-3 against Sheffield Wednesday. Pep Clotet's team has been eight undefeated since the 3-2 loss to Wigan on New Year's Day.

What the managers said …

Millwall & # 39; s Gary Rowett: "" I will look for a reaction. We have two games at home to come, and they are the kind of games we have done very well before. That is the challenge in this division, you see teams up and down the league that will win a game and then lose a game, you get that euphoria and then that disappointment, you have to show that reaction to recover.

"We are at a point where you can't afford to leave two of the three games because your season is over. That's the frustration (with Saturday) because I felt it was a game that was there to get something out of. "

Birmingham & # 39; s Pep Clotet: "We have been a little better away than at home. Everything is due to the fact that all football is different from what it is at home. And that has suited us. But that does not mean that it applies for tomorrow or when we are in St. Andrew & # 39; s.

"This is a new game with new challenges and there are three other points to play. I think our mentality is the same. We have a lot of confidence in our strengths. But we understand that we also have weaknesses and work hard to hide. And not let the opposition explode them. That's what keeps us improving and competing slowly. "

Conversation point: Can Millwall or Birmingham be in the top six?

With 12 games to play, there is plenty of room to maneuver in the promotion race of the Championship and both sides are still looking for a place for play-offs. Gary Rowett has greatly improved Millwall's fortune since taking over in October and his goal is to reach nine undefeated in Southeast London.

The Lions almost got there two seasons ago, while their opponents can be inspired by Fulham's impressive second half of the same campaign that saw them sneak in to finish third after a bleak start. Is history about to repeat itself?

Opta statistics

Millwall has won four of its last six league games against Birmingham City (W4 D1 L1), although the reverse match this season ended 1-1.

In all competitions, Birmingham have lost only one of their last 11 away games against Millwall (W6 D4 L1).

Millwall has only managed to win one of its last six league games (D2 L3), unable to score in three of those games.

Only Preston (17) has accumulated more Championship points than Birmingham City in 2020, with the Blues winning 16 points from their nine games (W4 D4 L1).

Millwall striker Matt Smith has scored seven league goals against Birmingham City, at least four times more than anywhere else during his EFL career.

Prutton's prediction

I am intrigued by this. These two teams will need a lot of luck if they want to perform some play-off ambition and I think they will chase him, so there should be goals.

Millwall is always a difficult prospect in The Den, but in the deadly way that Blues striker Scott Hogan is, I wonder if they can take much more than one point.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)