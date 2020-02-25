"Prevent future tragedies,quot;: Walz, Flanagan announce a $ 250,000 financing proposal to increase agricultural security – Up News Info

– Governor Tim Walz says that many families in Minnesota have lost loved ones in preventable agricultural accidents. Now it is asking for new state funds to improve agricultural security.

On Tuesday, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the $ 250,000 proposal to improve agricultural security measures across the state.

"Too many Minnesota families have lost loved ones in avoidable farm accidents," Walz said. "That is why I propose new funds for safety measures such as tractor rollover protection and grain storage safety equipment. We need to ensure that all Minnesota farmers have access to these resources so they can work safely and prevent future tragedies. "

Walz says the proposal includes three complementary approaches to address agricultural security. The funds will specifically do the following:

– Re-launch the tractor rollover protection subsidy program, originally created by Minnesota Statute 17,119. Once restored, the program reimburses farmers who modernize eligible tractors with rollover protection structures.

– Create a cost-sharing or reimbursement program for farmers who wish to invest in safety equipment for grain containers.

– Carry out an outreach campaign on farm safety that highlights tractor safety and grain deposit security and promotes the availability of this financing.

"We need to do everything possible to ensure that Minnesota farmers can work without fear of hurting or losing a loved one," said Lt. Governor Flanagan. "That is why we present a proposal to protect farmers from the real dangers they face every day."

State authorities say that while only about 2% of Minnesota's workforce is engaged in agriculture, they accounted for more than 30% of deaths in the workplace in 2014. At least 10 people have died in agricultural accidents since June 2019