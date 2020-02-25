Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg postpones visit to Fort Worth on Wednesday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg postponed his visit to Fort Worth on Wednesday.

The postponement came after the scheduled appearance of Bloomberg at CNN City Hall in South Carolina moved from Monday to Wednesday night.

It was originally scheduled to hold demonstrations in both Tarrant County and Harris County to "energize voters across the Lone Star State before the last day of early voting."

The Democratic candidate's team said they are currently working on a new date and location.

Meanwhile, additional details about Bloomberg's future events can be found here.