Ports 3 – 1 MK Dons

John Marquis scored his 14th goal of the season to help chase Portsmouth to a 3-1 victory at home against 10-man MK Dons.

Andy Cannon and Marcus Harness were also on target when Pompey returned to the Sky Bet League One tie-off places.

The hosts had the perfect start when Cannon shot home his first goal for the club in the fourth minute after Dons defender Jordan Houghton had been caught in possession.

Visitors leveled in the first half of the additional time. Ross McCrorie knocked down Rhys Healey in the area and Alex Gilbey was available to attack in the rebound after Alex Bass had saved his initial penalty.















Pompey returned to the front four minutes after halftime when Marquis entered through the inside of the post from McCrorie's recoil.

Dons defender Carlton Morris was shown a direct red card for knocking Marquis down when Pompey's scorer had finished the goal.

Substitute for Harness Lee Nicholls rounded harness to seal the points at the time of detention.