Placido Domingo apologizes for the "damage,quot; that he inflicted on sexual harassment accusers

An investigation into the legendary singer Plácido Domingo by the US union that represents opera artists found more than two dozen people who said they had been sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior by the superstar when he held senior management positions in Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera, according to people familiar with the findings.

The news of the results of the investigation caused Domingo's first apology for his actions.

The investigation, conducted by lawyers hired by the American Guild of Musical Artists, concluded that the accounts of 27 people showed a clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power by Domingo covering at least two decades, according to those who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the findings.

In response to a request for comments from the AP, Domingo issued a statement that said: "I have taken the time in recent months to reflect on the accusations that several colleagues of mine have made against me. Respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak, and I want you to know that I really regret the damage I caused you. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience. "

So far, says France Presse, Domingo has said the accusations were not true, "referring to them as & # 39; inaccurate & # 39; and saying that all their interactions and relationships were & # 39; always welcome and agreed upon. # 39; "

Domingo offered the same statement to the Spanish news agency Europa Press as to the AP, according to AFP and the Reuters news agency.

The union's investigation was the first of two independent investigations launched after several women accused Domingo of sexual harassment and abuse of his power in two AP stories published last year. The second investigation, still ongoing, was launched by the Los Angeles Opera, where Domingo had been CEO since 2003 before resigning in October.

According to people familiar with the content of the union's investigation, the lawyers of Cozen O & # 39; Connor interviewed 55 people from September until the end of December. In addition to the 27 who said they had experienced or witnessed a sexually suggestive behavior by Domingo in the 1990s and 2000s, another 12 said they were aware of the reputation of the star and that it was common knowledge in the two companies.

Reflecting the AP reports last year, the investigation found that the accusations included unsolicited physical touching ranging from kisses in the mouth to scores, nighttime phone calls in which Domingo asked the women to go to his residence and invited Women to go out with him. socially with such persistence that some felt they were being harassed.

Two of the women told investigators they had sex with Domingo, saying they felt compelled to submit because of their position of authority and potential to harm their careers, according to people familiar with the investigation.

In the rest of his statement to the AP, Domingo said: "I now understand that some women may have feared expressing themselves honestly because of the concern that their careers would be adversely affected if they did. Although that was never my intention, not one should Make yourself feel that way.

"I am committed to affecting the positive change in the opera industry so that no one else has the same experience. It is my fervent desire that the result be a safer place to work for everyone in the opera industry, and I hope that my example in the future will encourage others to follow. "

Union officials will not directly address the content of the report, which has not been made public. But the national executive director of the union, Leonard Egert, issued a statement to the PA that said: "AGMA greets the brave people in all our industries and encourages them to continue speaking against irregularities. We call on management and we are committed to working in collaboration with them., to reach the root causes that have allowed this behavior to occur, and that are not addressed in opera, dance and choral cultures for too long. "

Egert, other high-ranking union leaders and investigators informed the union's Board of Governors about the findings on Monday.

People familiar with the investigation said that Domingo, now 79, reiterated his denials to investigators and said he did not occupy a position of power over his colleagues and their careers. They said they told investigators that they had had flirtatious behavior but had not crossed an inappropriate line of contact or behavior such as asking their colleagues to meet privately at their residence.

They said the researchers characterized Domingo's behavior as inappropriate behavior in the workplace according to the standards of the 1990s or according to current #MeToo standards.

Investigators said they found the witness accounts were credible based on the number of people who showed up, the similarities of their stories, the corroborations of their accounts and the common theme that Domingo's behavior and reputation were a knowledge so widespread that women against it. Companies were warned to avoid being in close contact with him.

The union announced its investigation in September, shortly after the publication of AP stories, saying it did not trust the industry to monitor itself. Most of the alleged harassment in AP stories occurred at LA Opera and at the Washington Opera, which has repeatedly refused to say whether it would investigate the accusations. LA Opera has not said when or if it will make its findings public.

In AP stories, more than 20 women accused Domingo of sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior in meetings that took place from the late 1980s to the 2000s. Dozens more said their behavior was an open secret in the industry.

Several US companies canceled Sunday's appearances and he withdrew from others under pressure. But no European action has been affected.

Domingo has been one of the most beloved and successful figures in the opera, admired as an ambassador of the art form and valued for his permanent talent and his ability to attract crowds in an era of diminishing ticket sales.

He was also a prolific director and a powerful administrator, who his accusers told AP that he gave him the power to make or break careers and behave with impunity. In addition to directing the Los Angeles Opera, he served as general director at the Washington Opera from 2003 to 2011.

The majority of Domingo's accusers were young and began their careers at that time. Several told AP that he hung up on job prospects while trying to pressure them into sexual intercourse, sometimes punishing them professionally if they rejected him. Soprano Angela Turner Wilson said that after weeks of chasing her, Domingo gripped his bare chest tightly under his robe in a room behind the scenes.

The accusations in the union report included multiple new accusers not interviewed by the PA, according to people familiar with its content.

Investigators said that most of the people they interviewed requested anonymity in the final report, fearing professional reprisals or personal shame, highlighting the problem the industry faces in trying to convince victims to come forward.