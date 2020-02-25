Placido Domingo & # 39; I'm so sorry & # 39; after being convicted of sexual misconduct

Wenn

The Spanish opera singer apologizes to the women he hurt after an investigation by the Union resulted in a "clear pattern of inappropriate sexual behavior and abuse of power spanning at least two decades."

Placido Domingo He has accepted "full responsibility" for his actions, and apologized, after an investigation by the United States Opera Union found him guilty of inappropriate sexual behavior and abuse of power.

The 78-year-old Spanish singer had denied the accusations, of more than 20 singers and dancers, that he touched them without consent or used his position to sexually persecute them.

However, according to the Associated Press, research conducted by lawyers hired by the (American Guild of Musical Artists) showed a "clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power spanning at least two decades." The findings were reported to AP on condition of anonymity, since those who spoke with the agency were not authorized to do so.

After the report, Domingo issued a new statement, in which he said: "I have taken the time during the past few months to reflect on the accusations that several colleagues of mine have made against me. I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to raise my voice and I want you to know that I am really sorry for the damage I caused you. I accept full responsibility for my actions and have grown from this experience. "

"Now I understand that some women may have been afraid to express themselves honestly because of the concern that their careers would be negatively affected if they did. While that was never my intention, no one should feel that way. I am committed to affect the positive change in the opera industry so that no one else has the same experience. It is my fervent desire that the result be a safer place to work for everyone in the opera industry, and I hope that my lead will encourage others to follow. "



The investigation, conducted by lawyers of the firm Cozen O & # 39; Connor, saw 55 people interviewed from September to December last year (19).