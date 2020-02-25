Philipp Plein responds after being criticized for his tribute to Kobe Bryant during his Milan Fashion Week show

Philipp Plein responded to critics who had negative things to say regarding his Kobe Bryant tribute during Milan Fashion Week.

Many celebrities currently travel through Europe while enjoying Fashion Week. During the weekend, Philip Plein debuted with his new collection during Milan Fashion Week, and during his show, there was a special tribute to Kobe Bryant presenting his new 24 dazzling purple and gold t-shirts, which looks like to the Kobe Lakers jersey.

However, many fans did not feel his tribute and called him for it. In addition to the jersey, which also had Plein written on the front, some people also thought that having a golden plane sitting in the center of the stage was also tasteless.

However, Philipp responded to the violent reaction and said the stage design was designed and planned in November, long before the crash of the helicopter that claimed the life of Kobe, Gianna and seven others. He went on to say: “This is the reason why they were golden helicopters on the track. I would have clearly eliminated them if possible, but it was too late to replace them. "

When it comes to the violent reaction of the dazzling shirts, which cost $ 2,070, and there is a purple and yellow sweatshirt version of the shirt, which costs about $ 3,150, Plein revealed to USA Today Sales proceeds went to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation, and the first $ 20,000 was sent the day before their show.

He went on to say: “This tragedy affected me and everyone deeply and I feel that my fashion show has been the best time to express my respect and admiration for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and his family. It is sad to see how people who obviously want to interpret negatively without even having a reason can misunderstand something positive and constructive. In fact, I am really doing something to help and support the foundation. Actions speak louder than words. "

On Monday, Kobe and his daughter Gianna were celebrated in a monument at the Staples Center.

This is what some people say on social networks.

Roommates, what do you think?

Source: https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/fashion/2020/02/24/kobe-bryant-tribute-backlash-milan-fashion-week-philipp-plein-show/4854991002/

