Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons probably out for an extended period – reports | NBA News

The Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is likely to miss an extended period of time after aggravating a back injury on Saturday, according to reports.

Citing sources, ESPN He reported Monday that Simmons, who missed Monday's Sixers game against the Atlanta Hawks, will require further evaluation after leaving in the first quarter of Saturday's game at the Milwaukee Bucks due to lower back strain.

According to the Simmons management team and the doctors they will take to improve their fitness, Tuesday could be determined. ESPN report.

Regarding how long Simmons will be out, 76ers coach Brett Brown said before his team's 129-112 victory over the Hawks: "I don't know. It's really something like, how long is a rope? "Who knows? Who knows? Whatever the equivalent time in days, games, period of time, then we can speak with more sincerity as this thing trembles. But as it is now, this is how I see the world."















Injured while climbing for a practice rebound on Wednesday, Simmons aggravated his back injury midway through the first quarter of Saturday's 119-98 loss to the Bucks, playing less than five minutes. I was "emotional,quot; after leaving the X-ray room in the Bucks arena.

Simmons winced after climbing for a tray. He left the contest and immediately retired to the locker room.

















The 23-year-old recorded 17 points and six rebounds in the All-Star Game before staying out of the 76ers' victory in overtime 112-104 against visiting Brooklyn on Thursday with worries.

Simmons, who was the first overall selection of the 2016 NBA Draft, averages 16.9 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and a 2.1 steal leader in the league this season.

