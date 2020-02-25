Phew! The KUWTK trailer shows Kim and Kourtney throwing hands!

Kim Kardashian-West and sister Kourtney Kardashian appear to get into a physical fight in the trailer for the upcoming season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Chile, it looks like it is about to end in the next season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians,quot; and, according to the progress of this season, we are ready to buy our popcorn now!

Social networks were shocking when the trailer fell because it seemed to be happening a lot. But the highlight of the KUTWK trailer was when it appeared that the sisters Kim Kardashian -West and Kourtney Kardashian were throwing hands.

The couple seemed to be in a heated argument before things got physical. In the clip, Kourtney shouts: "You have nothing to say!" before she gets up and seems to be on top of Kim.

Then, in the same clip, Kim tells Kourtney: "Never come to me like that!" before Kim appears he swings towards Kourtney.

You can see the trailer clip that shows people talking below:

It is not immediately clear why the girls were fighting, but it seems that there has been a drama between the sisters, specifically Kim, Kourtney and Khloe for a minute. Another clip from the full trailer shows a tense exchange between the three older sisters of the Kardsashian / Jenner clan in which Khloe confronts Kourtney about his personal affairs.

Here is a video of the complete preview of this upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns on Thursday, March 26:

Roommates, are you fans of the show? Will they be tuning to throw the hand? Let us know!

