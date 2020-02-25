Phew! The KUWTK trailer shows Kim and Kourtney throwing hands!

Chile, it looks like it is about to end in the next season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians,quot; and, according to the progress of this season, we are ready to buy our popcorn now!

Social networks were shocking when the trailer fell because it seemed to be happening a lot. But the highlight of the KUTWK trailer was when it appeared that the sisters Kim Kardashian -West and Kourtney Kardashian were throwing hands.

The couple seemed to be in a heated argument before things got physical. In the clip, Kourtney shouts: "You have nothing to say!" before she gets up and seems to be on top of Kim.

Then, in the same clip, Kim tells Kourtney: "Never come to me like that!" before Kim appears he swings towards Kourtney.

You can see the trailer clip that shows people talking below:

It is not immediately clear why the girls were fighting, but it seems that there has been a drama between the sisters, specifically Kim, Kourtney and Khloe for a minute. Another clip from the full trailer shows a tense exchange between the three older sisters of the Kardsashian / Jenner clan in which Khloe confronts Kourtney about his personal affairs.

Here is a video of the complete preview of this upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns on Thursday, March 26:

