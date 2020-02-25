Pharmacist Mallinckrodt reaches a $ 1.6B opioid agreement – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH OF TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The generic drug manufacturer Mallinckrodt has announced a $ 1.6 billion deal to resolve the demands it faces for its role in a national opioid crisis.

The company announced the agreement on Tuesday, saying it has an agreement with most states and lawyers representing local governments that demand it.

The English company was one of the largest opioid producers in the United States and is seeking bankruptcy protection as part of the agreement. The agreement comes when more disputes have been made public in the efforts of some other companies to resolve opioid lawsuits.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, opioid overdose is the leading cause of maternal death in Texas. In addition, the use of opioids is the main driver of overdose deaths in the states.